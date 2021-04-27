Hollywood has caught a mean case of Kaitlyn Dever Fever.

Dever, who is one of the industry's most talented rising stars, has signed on to a pair of new projects -- Universal's Ticket to Paradise, in which she'll the daughter of George Clooney and Julia Roberts, and the hot spec script No One Will Save You, which is set up at 20th Century Studios.

Ol Parker (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) is directing Ticket to Paradise, a romantic comedy that finds Ocean's 11 co-stars Clooney and Roberts playing an ex-couple who team up to stop their lovestruck daughter (Dever) from making the same mistake they once made.

Parker co-wrote the script with Daniel Pipski, and the film will be produced by Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner of Working Title, Clooney and his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov, and Roberts, Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres Gill of Red Om Films, as well as Sarah Harvey and Deborah Balderstone. Amelia Granger will oversee the project on behalf of Working Title, while Erik Baiers and Lexi Barta will shepherd the film for Universal, which will release Ticket to Paradise on Sept. 30, 2022.

As for No One Will Save You, plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film hails from writer-director Brian Duffield (Spontaneous), which gives you a clue as to what to expect from the tone of this film. 20th Century Studios won the project following a competitive auction, and the movie will be produced by Tim White, Trevor White and Allan Mandelbaum of Star Thrower Entertainment, which also produced WB's upcoming Will Smith drama King Richard.

Dever is one of several actors who graduated from Short Term 12 to become major stars along with Oscar winners Brie Larson and Rami Malek, as well as Oscar nominee LaKeith Stanfield. She has appeared in some of my favorite recent indie films, including The Spectacular Now and Beautiful Boy, and not only has she worked with Jason Reitman on three different movies, but her credits also include Lynn Shelton's Laggies and Kathryn Bigelow's Detroit.

All of those credits pre-date 2019 when Dever had a breakout year thanks to her starring turn opposite Beanie Feldstein in Olivia Wilde's teen comedy Booksmart, and her brave supporting turn in the acclaimed Netflix series Unbelievable, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

Up next for Dever is a significant role in Universal's Dear Evan Hansen movie, which is slated to hit theaters on Sept. 24 -- right in between fellow musicals In the Heights and West Side Story. Universal brass must like what they've seen from Dever in that film to cast her again in Ticket to Paradise, which could be just the kind of lighter fare that audiences are looking for as they return to theaters as the pandemic continues to subside. She will also be seen alongside Michael Keaton in Hulu's limited series Dopesick and B.J. Novak's upcoming FX anthology series Platform. The UTA-repped actress is a major talent, and not only am I excited to see more of her on the big screen next year, but I think she's just a few years away from an Oscar nomination of her own. Dever Fever is upon us, and the future looks bright.

