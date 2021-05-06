After acquiring the spec package No One Will Save You starring Kaitlyn Dever, 20th Century Studios has just picked up another project led by Dever, who is attached to star in Rosaline, a modern, comedic take on Romeo & Juliet.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that Karen Maine (Yes, God, Yes) will direct this revisionist take on William Shakespeare's classic. The movie will chronicle the famous love story from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin, Rosaline, who just so happens to be Romeo’s recent ex. Though Rosaline at first sets out to break up the star-crossed lovers, a journey of self-discovery leads her to try to help them get back together.

Rosaline has been in the works for what seems like ages and boasts a script from (500) Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who also penned The Spectacular Now, so they know a thing or two about young love and the emotional torment it can bring.

The long-gestating project had been set up at MGM before coming back on the market, which is how 20th Century Studios was able to acquire Rosaline. The studio and producers Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps quickly set Maine to direct the film. Sarah Shepard will oversee the project for the studio, while Emily Morris and Becca Edelman will oversee on behalf of 21 Laps.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

RELATED: Kaitlyn Dever Fever: 'Booksmart' Star Joins 2 New Projects, Including George Clooney-Julia Roberts Movie

Maine recently wrote and directed the risque indie comedy Yes, God, Yes starring Natalia Dyer of Stranger Things fame. The feature was acquired by Vertical Entertainment following its premiere at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, and it was based on Maine's short film of the same name.

As noted last week in Collider's story about "Dever Fever," the young actress is in high-demand following her acclaimed turns in Booksmart and Netflix's Unbelievable, the latter of which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She has already wrapped the Dear Evan Hansen movie starring Ben Platt, and she's currently filming Hulu's limited series Dopesick with Michael Keaton.

Dever just signed on to play George Clooney and Julia Roberts' daughter in Universal's comedy Ticket to Paradise, which will see her reunite with her Booksmart co-star Billie Lourd. As for No One Will Save You, plot details remain under wraps, but the film hails from writer-director Brian Duffield, and the two of them making a pretty promising team. There's no word on which Dever project 20th Century Studios will put into production first, but stay tuned...

KEEP READING: Kaitlyn Dever in Talks to Play Female Lead in 'Dear Evan Hansen' Movie

Share Share Tweet Email

James Gunn Hints ‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Have Multiple Post-Credits Scenes 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' had five credits scenes, so who knows how many 'The Suicide Squad' will have?

Read Next