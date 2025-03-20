It's a good time to be Kaitlyn Dever in Hollywood. Between the actor's recent streaming success in Apple Cider Vinegar on Netflix and a new tease in the latest trailer for The Last of Us Season 2, 2025 is shaping up to be a crucial year for one of the industry's most underrated performers. Dever's performance in Max's hit video game adaptation in particular will undoubtedly evoke strong reactions among the series' global fanbase, so those wishing to enjoy more of the actor's versatile work should check out one of Dever's more recent projects, Rosaline. Directed by Karen Maine, this 2022 period rom-com is a hilarious reimagining of the classic Romeo and Juliet love story, perfect for fans looking to either see Dever in a more comedic setting or experience her strong screen presence before her dark debut as Abby.

What Is 'Rosaline' About?

Based both on the plot of Rebecca Serle's novel When You Were Mine and the setting of William Shakespeare's original play, Rosaline combines modern attitudes with the old-fashioned politics of fourteenth-century Verona to put an irreverent spin on Romeo and Juliet's most overlooked heroine. The result is a film as refreshing as it is self-deprecating, as well as a worthy follow-up to Maine's celebrated 2019 debut, Yes, God, Yes, that continues the director's focus on imbuing traditional spaces with a healthy dose of blunt humor and self-reflection. With these elements, it's no surprise that Rosaline received an enthusiastic Rotten Tomatoes score among critics and fans upon release, and it's equally likely that Maine's film will do nothing but delight longtime fans of period rom-coms and Shakespeare lovers just now discovering Rosaline for the first time.

Like the original Romeo and Juliet, Dever's Rosaline is established in Maine's film as the Capulet cousin of Juliet and Romeo's first love interest, and much of Rosaline abides by the broad strokes of the traditional narrative while approaching familiar events from its titular perspective. Just as in the original play, Rosaline's Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets his star-crossed Juliet (Isabela Merced) after sneaking into a Capulet ball, though the film explains Rosaline's absence from the evening as the result of being forced onto a date with would-be suitor Dario (Sean Teele). Maine's film then tracks Rosaline's amusing efforts to steal her unfaithful boyfriend back from her cousin as the pair go through the well-known motions of the love story audiences have witnessed countless times before, breathing new life into a Shakespearean heroine who is anything but just another rose.

Kaitlyn Dever Leads ‘Rosaline’s Hilarious Reinvention of The Classic Shakespearean Love Story