‘Kajillionaire’ Trailer: Gina Rodriguez Joins Evan Rachel Wood’s Family of Con Artists

Focus Features has released the trailer for writer-director Miranda July‘s Sundance comedy Kajillionaire starring Evan Rachel Wood, Debra Winger, Richard Jenkins and Gina Rodriguez.

Winger and Jenkins play con artists Theresa and Robert, who have spent 26 years training their only daughter, Old Dolio (Wood), to swindle, scam, and steal at every opportunity. During a desperate, hastily conceived heist, they charm a stranger (Rodriguez) into joining their next scam, only to have their entire world turned upside down.

The film was produced by Plan B’s Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, as well as Youree Henley. If you listen closely to the music in the trailer, you’ll hear a lovely cover of “Mr. Lonely” performed by Angel Olsen and Kajillionaire composer Emile Mosseri.

Kajillionaire has a lot going for it. Not only was I a big fan of July’s feature debut Me and You and Everyone We Know, but I’m a sucker for a good con artist movie, and I’ll see just about anything featuring Jenkins, who is always a delight. I’m also looking forward to seeing my NYU classmate Rodriguez enter July’s quirky indie world — especially paired with Wood, who I’ve long preferred in smaller films rather than big productions such as HBO’s Westworld. I missed Kajillionaire at Sundance but I’ve heard good things, and it’s certainly encouraging that multiple studios were chasing this one, including indie powerhouse A24.

Focus will release Kajillionaire in theaters on Sept. 18 — but don’t be surprised if it hits premium VOD just 17 days later now that Universal has struck a deal with AMC Theaters. Watch the trailer below, and for more on that groundbreaking exhibition deal, click here.