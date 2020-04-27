‘Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot’ Gets Its First God-Tier Boss Battle DLC

I had a blast with Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot when it launched earlier this year, but I’ll be honest, I haven’t been keeping up with my training. That was a mistake. I’m going to have to log some serious time in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber under intense gravity to get ready for the game’s first boss battle DLC. It’s literally god-tier.

As Ryosuke Hara, lead producer of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, shared over at the PlayStation blog, the upcoming DLC features the first Boss Battle Episode (for Season Pass owners) and introduces players to Beerus and Whis from the movie Dragon Ball Z: Battle of the Gods. In the DLC, players get to go up against the strongest opponents they’ve faced in the game so far, along with a chance to live out a Saiyan’s greatest dream: increasing fighting prowess and power level. And it all arrives tomorrow, Tuesday, April 28th!

Your characters’ strength will be improved by following Whis’ training regimen, which allows Goku and Vegeta to not only awaken a new power (Super Saiyan God) but also to challenge the ultimate opponent, the Destroyer God, Beerus. If you want, you can also fight against a level 250 Beerus right from the beginning without undergoing Whis’ training; good luck!

Some programming notes: Players don’t have to clear the main story campaign in order to play the DLC, which gives you the option of starting the new DLC, achieving the Super Saiyan God form from the beginning of the game, and one-shotting Raditz. Doesn’t that sound fun?

Additionally, the DLC will not follow the movie but rather has its own original setting and focuses mainly on battle gameplay. The Season Pass will feature two Boss Battle Episodes and one Additional Scenario; each Boss Battle Episode has as much content / gameplay as a few sub-stories combined while the Additional Scenario aims to be on-par with a story saga, like the Saiyan or Frieza sagas. The second part of the DLC Episode is still under development. Hara won’t spoil anything, but offers this advice to players out there:

Take my advice that it might be best to start leveling and strengthening your characters as much as you can…

Get those senzu beans ready!