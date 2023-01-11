Netflix's new heist show, Kaleidoscope, offers a unique and new viewing experience. The viewer is afforded the opportunity to watch the series in a variety of ways as the episodes are assigned colors and are staggered in a different order for each individual account of the streaming service. There are over 40,000 possible machinations that you can take in the show and each iteration is a unique one. There is no right or wrong way to watch Kaleidoscope, but there are a few general rules of thumb that will likely enhance your experience. There are also several orders that allow for a non-linear, scrambled version, or what we'll call the "Pulp Fiction" or "Memento" experience that may be your preferred way in which to watch the Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle led thriller that spans a period of 25 years. The heist itself takes place in the "White" episode, while the fates of the main players take place during the "White," "Red," and "Pink" episodes. So we'll use the "White" episode as a point of reference in offering a few suggestions.

The Best Way: A Clear, Chronological and Linear Viewing

For those that prefer a straightforward, linear telling of a story with a traditional beginning, middle, and end, there is a specific chronological order that you should probably watch the show.in. If you want this experience, then the linear order is as follows:

1."Violet" — This episode occurs 24 years before the heist and shows a de-aged Leo Pap (Esposito), who is going by his actual name of Ray Vernon. He and Roger (Rufus Sewell) are small-time thieves and Leo has a family that includes a wife named Lily and a young daughter, Hannah, who is the apple of her father's eye.

2."Green" — Fast forward to seven years before the heist and Leo is incarcerated after being caught on a job. He is jailed with his pal, Stan Loomis (Peter Mark Kendall), and the two are contemplating ways to escape from the prison.

3. "Yellow" — Six weeks before the heist. Leo is putting together his crew for the heist and the all the players begin to be fleshed out and take shape. It also offers the first look at the site where the heist will take place.

4. "Orange" — Three weeks before the heist. Things nearly go south and the plan for the heist is almost derailed before it gets going when the FBI and Agent Nazan Abassi (Niousha Noor) begin to make inroads on some of the critical players.

5. "Blue" — Five days before the heist. The final touches are being put in place and the group is preparing to take on the daunting and intricate process of attempting to steal $7 billion in bearer bonds.

6. "White" — The Heist is on. Everything has led up to this episode. It is the linchpin of the entire series and the group will have to execute to perfection in order to pull of the job and get away alive.

7. "Red" — The day after the heist. The group is scrambling, and we begin to see the arcs of the main players starting to take shape.

8. "Pink" — Six months after the heist and everyone who survives is dealing with the fallout of what went down during the heist.

The 'Pulp Fiction - Memento' Non-Linear Experience

For fans of a non-linear, non-chronological method of storytelling similar to what you see in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction or Christopher Nolan's intrepid and jumbled masterpiece, Memento. You may want to watch the episodes in a completely different order, or something similar to this.

Start with the "White" episode and then watch the other episodes in any way you want to. You view the culmination of 25 years' worth of living and preparation right of the bat and witness how everything unfolded to get the characters to that point. So even you know early on whether the heist was successful or not and who did or didn't make it out alive, you still get to enjoy all the machinations that occur to get the group of characters to where they are. Keep in mind that the "Red" and "Pink" episodes are the most revealing as far as character arcs and their fates, so if you want to push those toward the front, you would be getting more of the "Pulp Fiction-Memento" experience.

The Dealer's Choice Experience

Of course, you can also just "go with the flow" and watch the episodes in the way in which the Netflix algorithm assigns them to your individual account. It's a lot easier and is still a great way to watch the heist thriller. No matter how what decide, Giancarlo Esposito's turn as Leo Pap is fantastic, and the caper is an engaging story of friendship, loss, betrayal, and greed.

The Worst Way: The Inverse Method

If the best way to watch is in a clear, linear fashion that we are typically accustomed to viewing stories, then perhaps the worst way would be to start at the end, or the "Pink" episode, and work your way back to the origin or "Violet" episode. This method would deprive you of getting to build a rapport with the characters and become fully invested in their experience. So we definitely don't advise watching the inverse of the chronological order listed above. The story wouldn't make much sense and your experience would be less than if you were to watch linearly or even in the "Pulp Fiction-Memento" fashion of skipping around the episodes.