Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Kaleidoscope.

First off, yes, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle) and Liz (S.J. Son) were the ones who successfully stole the bonds while they were being moved from the vault to the van in the finale, "White: The Heist." So let's get that out of the way right off the bat. And although Netflix decided to get a little wonky with the viewer experience and stagger episodes, Kaleidoscope eventually provides definitive resolutions to the main players involved in the heist.

The overall story spans 25 years, and different viewers will see the episodes in different orders. For example, some may start with certain episodes, like "Green" or "Yellow," while others will start with "Blue," "Violet," or "Orange." All the episodes lead up to the finale, "White," with the idea that seeing the episodes in different orders will vary viewers' experiences.

RELATED: Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle on How You Can Watch 'Kaleidoscope' in Any Order

After laying out the story of a robbery that is 17 years in the making, Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito) and his rag tag group of safecrackers and getaway drivers all take very different paths after the intricate robbery of the security company SLS and Pap's friend-turned-nemesis, Roger Salas (Rufus Sewell). The "White" episode details the machinations of the heist whereby Leo's daughter Hannah intercepts the bearer bonds in an effort to protect her father from the powerful "Triplets,"' who would have come after him eventually

Judy Goodwin

Image via Netflix

After thinking she has killed her husband Bob (Jai Courtney) during the heist on the evening of the hurricane in the "White" episode, Judy Goodwin (Rosaline Elbay) takes off with Stan (Peter Mark Kendall) in the "Pink" episode as the two try to figure out how they will proceed after coming away from the heist with nothing. Oddly enough, the chemist/safecracker ends up being the most lethal and duplicitous of the group and takes the life of RJ (Jordan Mendoza). She also thinks that she has strangled her husband Bob to death, and tries to turn Stan against Leo. She ends up finding a bag of cash in Bob's car that was paid to him by Roger to kill Leo, and drives off, leaving both her suitors on the beach, one dead, the other stranded.

Bob Goodwin

Image via Netflix

Toxic moron Bob was always out for himself throughout the entire series, viewing the other members as a necessary means to an end that saw him and Judy stealing the heist bonds and taking off. But after nearly being killed by Judy, he goes complete psycho mode in the Pink episode, and decides he needs to kill Stan, who has openly pined for and hinted at stealing Judy away from him. After holding Leo and Ava (Paz Vega) hostage, he finds out that Stan and Judy have made their way to South Carolina. He goes there to kill Stan, only to be intercepted by FBI agent Abbisi (Niousha Noor) and gunned down on the beach.

Hannah Kim

Image via Netflix

After playing both Leo and Roger by entering into an agreement with the three bankers whose bonds SLS is protecting in their vault, Hannah and her sister Liz snatch the bonds by intercepting them as they are being transported in the elevator to be loaded in the getaway truck. They head off to a secluded, quiet beachfront property in the Pink episode. She has all the bonds and reveals to proud granddad, Leo, via FaceTime that she has given birth to a baby girl and named her after her mother and Leo's wife, Lily. She also saves Leo's life at the vault during the White episode when she sneaks up behind Roger's henchman, Carlos Sujo (Hemky Madera). Sujo had caught up to Leo at the scene of the heist and had him dead to rights, before Hannah clubs him over the head, knocking him unconscious before he can do in Leo.

Leo Pap

Image via Netflix

The plan for Leo was always going to be to escape to some secluded desert island and enjoy the good life with his romantic interest, Ava. After leaving behind a stolen necklace in Roger's private vault to be found by the FBI and get his revenge, he ends up having a conversation with his daughter Hannah, in which she explains her little switcheroo with the bonds and the agreement she secretly entered with "The Triplets." The Triplets could write off the losses of the stolen bonds and thereby launder them, and pocket the insurance settlement. Later, stricken with Parkinson's disease, Leo has reached an inner peace after having one final chat via FaceTime with Hannah. After their conversation, he strolls through a New York park, where he is shot and killed from behind by a hitman wearing a kaleidoscope shirt. The hitman had been hired by Roger Salas at the conclusion of the "Pink" episode.

Ava Mercer

Image via Netflix

After bankrolling the heist and financially backing her romantic interest, Leo, so he can get his revenge on Roger, Ava becomes Leo's protector as the story draws to a close. As Leo is getting worse and worse as a result of his Parkinson's, Ava becomes more of a caregiver to the increasingly vulnerable and visibly shaken Leo. When the two are tracked down by the thugs hired by Bob, she goes down in a blaze of glory firing off round after round of shotgun blasts killing one of the thugs before finally getting shot in the chest and succumbing to the gunshot wound. She stood by Leo and her beloved nanny till the bitter end.

RJ Acosta

Image via Netflix

The mousy but affable gear head, RJ, who everybody seems to like, meets his demise in the middle of the "White" episode. He's stationed on the garage floor of the SLS building and receives boxes of colored paper after Hannah and Liz have intercepted the real bonds and replaced them with worthless colored paper (consistent with the colors of the kaleidoscope motif). As he is preparing to load the truck with what is now just boxes full of colored paper, he runs into Bob and Judy, who threaten to cut and run, leaving everyone else behind. RJ pulls a gun on Bob and shoots him in the buttock as he tries to keep the two from taking off with the truck. As he raises his gun to kill Bob, Judy shoots and kills him, and he is unceremoniously dumped into a nearby dumpster.

Roger Salas

Image via Netflix

Leo's old friend and apprentice turned legitimate owner of SLS, a security company that houses the bonds that are the target of the group, is discovered as a fraud in the "Red" episode when, during the hurricane and just after the heist, he is escorted by FBI agents Abbisi and Samuel Toby (Bubba Weiler) to his private vault. There, they discover the stolen diamond necklace that Leo had placed there at the very end of the "White" episode, and framed Roger. From that point on through the "Red," "White," and "Pink" episodes, he is visited in jail by both Leo and Bob as he serves a 20-year sentence.

Stan

Image via Netflix

Never able to get over former flame and girlfriend Judy, the former butcher and food enthusiast, Stan ends up fleeing with her after the failed heist, where he tries to scrape out a living for the two by pawning some items from the first diamond alley job. He ultimately is hunted down by Judy's jealous husband Bob, who is determined to kill him for stealing Judy away from him. He narrowly avoids death during the rink episode when Bob is shot dead by Agent Abassi, only to be left one more time by Judy who has taken off with a bag of cash in Bob's car.