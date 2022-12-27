Netflix is ringing in the new year with a high-stakes heist, as its new limited series Kaleidoscope is set to premiere on January 1. Loosely inspired by real events, the show tells a narrative story about Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), an intelligent thief who gathers a small group of people to undertake a massive heist — stealing $70 billion worth of bonds from Manhattan. With the city reeling in the aftermath of a natural disaster, it seems like the perfect time to execute the plan. However, Pap and his team must find a way into the most secure vault in the city and deal with an FBI agent on his tail. Ahead of the premiere next month, Netflix released a new clip.

In the clip, Pap breaks down the mechanics of the heist, sharing it will consist of seven jobs total, and each one must go right or else everything will fall apart. More specifically, he walks the team through the first job. As he explains it, we see other footage interspersed of the job in action, teasing that, of course, it won't be easy to pull off as the city presents its own natural set of obstacles. Meanwhile, the soundtrack serves to put viewers on edge, building the suspense of answers they won't receive until release day.

Kaleidoscope will consist of eight episodes total. While it focuses on a larger narrative, Netflix is taking a different approach with this one, allowing viewers to watch it like an anthology series. Episodes can be viewed in any order. The only catch is that episode 8 must be the final watched episode. Besides that, no matter which order viewers watch the show, the story will still make sense thanks to its non-linear structure. In this regard, it's similar to interactive specials the streamer has released in the past such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. It has also been compared to Netflix's Money Heist series, promising similar content fans of that show can sink their teeth into.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Kaleidoscope’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Heist Series

Eric Garcia (The Autopsy of Jane Doe) serves as creator and showrunner for the series. He wrote the series alongside Garrett Lerner, Kate Barnow, Kalen Egan, Ning Shou, Evan Endicott, and Josh Stoddard. José Padilha directed episodes 1 and 2, with Everardo Gout, Mairzee Almas, and Robert Townsend also serving as directors.

Additional cast includes Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim, Paz Vega as Ava Mercer, Peter Mark Kendall as Stan Loomis, Rufus Sewell as Roger Salas, Rosaline Elbay as Judy Goodwin, Jai Courtney as Bob Goodwin, and Niousha Noor as Nazan Abassi. Jordan Mendoza, Patch Darragh, Hemky Madera, Stacey Oristano, Whit Washing, Max Casella, Robinne Lee, and James Augustus also star.

Kaleidoscope premieres with all episodes on Sunday, January 1 on Netflix. Watch the new clip below: