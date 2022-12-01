Kaleidoscope (formerly Jigsaw) is going to be Netflix’s next big heist drama series, or at least that’s the promise. When the Netflix original was ordered in 2021, the working title was Jigsaw, and it’s worth mentioning that it has/had nothing to do with the 2017 sequel to the splatter horror series, Saw. In fact, the upcoming thriller series looks more like it could be a nice follow-up to the globally hit Money Heist, with all the crime, action, and drama.

The most noteworthy thing about Kaleidoscope is its narrative. Unlike most other series, this thriller series is structured in a non-linear order, and you can choose to watch the episodes randomly, without any particular order. And still, the order of episodes that you watch will tie back to the finale. In case you are wondering if it’s like the streamer’s earlier interactive film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, it’s not, but it definitely seems like an interesting and unique way to present a crime action-thriller.

Created by Eric Garcia, the plot of Kaleidoscope is inspired by true events and revolves around the largest heist ever attempted, followed by betrayals, vengeance, and so on.

After a long hold on the release, the Netflix original series is all set to hit the streaming platform on New Year's Day! Now, that surely is an interesting way to start the year. Meanwhile, check out the guide below and get all the details of the plot, release date, cast, characters, and everything we know so far about Kaleidoscope.

Kaleidoscope is a Netflix original series and will exclusively release on the streaming network, on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET.

How Many Episodes Are There in Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope is slated for eight episodes, all streaming on the same day of the release. All the episodes are non-linear, that is the storyline does not follow a certain chronological order. This works in alignment with the key feature of the series, which is to make it interactive in some way.

You can choose to watch any episode/s and still get the whole story, except the finale. In other words, you can watch the remaining seven episodes in any order, but the 8th episode can only be watched at the end.

Check out the list of episodes below –

Episode 1: "Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist", written by Eric Garcia, directed by José Padilha.

Episode 2: "Green: 7 Years Before the Heist", written by Eric Garcia, directed by José Padilha.

Episode 3: "Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist", written by Eric Garcia.

Episode 4: "Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist", written by Garrett Lerner.

Episode 5: "Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist", written by Kate Barnow.

Episode 6: "Red: The Morning After the Heist", written by Kalen Egan.

Episode 7: "Pink: 6 Months After", written by Ning Zhou.

Episode 8: "White: The Heist", written by Evan Endicott & Josh Stoddard.

Mairzee Almas and Everardo Gout are also set to direct two episodes each.

Watch the Kaleidoscope Trailer

Netflix hasn’t released any trailer for Kaleidoscope yet. But, there’s something else from the streaming network that might pique your interest.

This three-and-half-minute video takes you through the making of the series, interspersed with some scenes and interviews of the cast and creators, highlighting the non-linear narrative and how it came about. Packed with exciting production techniques and suspenseful scenes from the show, this is as good as it can get for a first look.

Enjoy this clip for now and also keep an eye on this space for the official trailer of Kaleidoscope as and when it releases.

Who Is in Kaleidoscope’s Cast?

The Netflix original series boasts an ensemble cast with the likes of Giancarlo Esposito and Paz Vega headlining. Jai Courtney, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Niousha Noor, and Jordan Mendoza also star.

As confirmed by Netflix, the major characters played by the cast of Kaleidoscope are as follows –

Giancarlo Esposito stars as Leo Pap, the leader of the heist crew who has been in the business for a long time. He is described as “whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail”

Paz Vega is Ava Mercer, an attorney with questionable morals but is very loyal to her clients. She is known to be powerful and convincing both inside the courtroom and outside of it.

Rufus Sewell is Roger Salas, a former thief who now works as a top-tier security expert. He is described as a relentless salesman with a remarkable ability to manipulate people for his needs.

Tati Gabrielle as Hannah Kim, a member of the heist crew, who plays across high-stakes finance scams and low-level crimes. She is described as “a chameleon.”

Peter Mark Kendall is Stan Loomis, a small-time smuggler but a romantic at heart, and a passion for all the good things that life has to offer.

In other roles, there's Elbay as Judy Goodwin, the explosives expert of the crew, and Courtney as Bob Goodwin, the crew’s safecracker; Noor as Nazan Abassi, an FBI Agent and the crew’s primary nemesis, who threatens to bring the whole operation down.

The cast also includes Patch Darragh as Andrew Covington, Hemky Madera as Carlos, Stacey Oristano as Barbara Loomis, Whit Washing as Ted Gough, Max Casella as Taco, Robinne Lee as Lily, and James Augustus Lee as Cade, among others.

Who Are the Creators of Kaleidoscope?

Kaleidoscope is created by American novelist, screenwriter, and producer Eric Garcia. He is best known for his books, Matchstick Men and Repo Men (also known as The Repossession Mambo), both of which were made into popular films of the same names. He also wrote the Anonymous Rex book series one of which was turned into a SciFi channel series, which Garcia both produced and wrote. His filmography also includes the 2019 thriller film, Strange But True, featuring Amy Ryan in the lead role.

Garcia also serves as one of the writers on the show, along with Garrett Lerner (Smallville), Kate Barnow (True Blood), Kalen Egan, Ning Zhou, and the screenwriting duo, Evan Endicott & Josh Stoddard (Betas), writing for various episodes.

The crime action drama is produced by Scott Free Productions and Automatik Entertainment, with Garcia and Ridley Scott serving as executive producers, along with David W. Zucker, Jordan Sheehan, Fred Berger, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Justin Levy, and Russell Fine.

José Padilha (Narcos), Everardo Gout (Mars), Mairzee Almas (The Sandman), and Robert Townsend (Black Lightning) direct various episodes of the series.

When Is Kaleidoscope Filming?

The filming for Kaleidoscope began on September 2021, at the Netflix Studios, in Bushwick, Brooklyn. The production for the entire series ended in March 2022. The official title was changed to Kaleidoscope in November 2022.

When Is Kaleidoscope Set?

The plot of Kaleidoscope spans 24 years prior to the heist and about a year after it. The heist is set around the time of Hurricane Sandy in 2012. So, the story will go back and forth in time. It’ll be interesting to see how the random order of viewing affects the story’s timeline.

What Is the Story of Kaleidoscope?

The story of Kaleidoscope is loosely inspired by real-life events surrounding Hurricane Sandy when $70 billion in bonds went missing from downtown Manhattan. The crime drama series fictionalizes that particular event and aims to narrate the tale of the biggest heist ever attempted, pivoting on retribution and complex schemes, and the loyalties of the crew are questioned.

Leo Pap, a highly strategic thief and the mastermind of the heist, takes the center stage in the story, with a grand plan of robbing the city of Manhattan. As the city grapples with a natural disaster, the masterful robbers have one plan – to get into the most secured vault in the city sitting with a huge amount of cash. The catch? The vault is seemingly unbreakable and the most impossible one to get into, and is also guarded by the world’s most powerful security team.

But he has a relentless FBI Agent, Nazan, on his tail, who would not stop until she finds the money and puts the entire gang of thieves behind bars.

Overall, the story of Kaleidoscope is like most classic heist plots, and it is most likely to remind you of Money Heist. But this series becomes unique from other stories in the genre, with its non-linear storytelling, making it more interactive. This new Netflix original definitely sounds like something fans of crime thrillers and heist dramas would love.