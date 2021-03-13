Variety is reporting that Kaley Cuoco has been cast to play legendary actress Doris Day in a limited series for Warner Bros. Television. Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions will team up with Berlanti Productions once again, after their successful run with HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, to adapt A.E. Hotchner’s Doris Day: Her Own Story.

There is currently no network attached, but Hotchner’s 1976 biography is based on a series of interviews the writer conducted with Day. Executive producers for the presently untitled project are Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and David Madden.

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Teases the Complicated, Emotional Paths of 'Flight Attendant' Season 2

The life of the legendary actress is an interesting one. From iconic movies like Pillow Talk to working with Alfred Hitchcock and Rock Hudson, Day's career was and still remains important to our cultural zeitgeist and the history of cinema. But her life wasn’t always the Hollywood dream. Day was married four times and lost much of her money due to her third husband, which led to her television career. But it is her love of animals that connects directly back to the actress cast to portray her. As Variety points out, Cuoco is a competitive horse rider and an owner of many dogs.

Cuoco joins the project after a Golden Globe nomination and a SAG nomination for her work in The Flight Attendant, based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian. The series has already been renewed for a second season by HBO Max. Cuoco is also known for her work on comedy shows such as 8 Simple Rules and The Big Bang Theory.

This is an exciting new phase for Cuoco and the team at Yes, Norman. Diverging from the typical sitcom world we know her from in order to explore these more interesting projects is a fun move for both the actress and the potential trajectory of her career. Right now, we don’t know much else about the project apart from Cuoco's casting and involvement — but after her role as Cassie in The Flight Attendant, we all are on board for this next step.

KEEP READING: Here's What's Leaving HBO Max in March 2021

Share Share Tweet Email

Watch: New 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Clips Tease Bucky and Sam's Amusing Odd Couple Energy Bickering about wizards and sorcerers never looked so fun.