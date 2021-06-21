If you could travel back in time to fix your partner and make them more perfect for you, would you?

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) and Pete Davidson (The King of Staten Island) are in negotiations to star in the romantic comedy movie Meet Cute, Collider has confirmed.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that the project boasts a time-travel theme, as it centers around the question of whether you would go back in time and fix your partner and their problems to make them more perfect for you now.

Alex Lehmann (Paddleton) will direct from a script by Noga Pnueli, and Akiva Goldsman will produce alongside his Weed Road partners Gregory Lessans and Rachel Reznick as well as Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media. Meet Cute appears to be an indie, as the project isn't set up at a traditional studio or streamer at that moment, though that could certainly change given the talent involved here.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Pete Davidson to Play Joey Ramone in Netflix Biopic, ‘I Slept With Joey Ramone’

Cuoco is flying high off the success of the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, which has been renewed for a second season. Cuoco and her production company Yes, Norman recently closed a new overall deal with Warner Bros. TV Group, where she's currently developing a Doris Day project based on the singer's official biography alongside power producer Greg Berlanti. Cuoco continues to voice Harley Quinn in DC's animated series of the same name, and she'll soon be seen alongside Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart in Sony's action-comedy The Man From Toronto.

Davidson is expected to depart Saturday Night Live this offseason given his fast-rising movie career, which includes James Gunn's DC movie The Suicide Squad, Netflix's Joey Ramone biopic, the upcoming STX movie American Sole as well as the slasher movie Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, for which A24 has high hopes. He recently impressed with his performance in Judd Apatow's comedy The King of Staten Island, and I also appreciated his work in the Hulu movie Big Time Adolescence. Up next is a role among the young ensemble of Rupert Sanders' Vietnam War movie The Things They Carried, which pairs him with Tom Hardy and Tye Sheridan.

Lehmann directed the Netflix buddy comedy Paddleton starring Ray Romano and Mark Duplass as well as the romantic drama Blue Jay starring Duplass and Sarah Paulson. Both of those films were driven by the chemistry between their stars, and if Lehmann can help Cuoco and Davidson establish similar chemistry then this high-concept movie could very well be a success.

KEEP READING: Pete Davidson to Star in 'Fired on Mars,' an HBO Max Animated Comedy About Tech Bros in Space

Share Share Tweet Email

First 'Jurassic World: Dominion' Teaser Reveals Stunning Footage of IMAX Extended Preview The full five-minute preview will play exclusively before IMAX screenings of the upcoming 'Fast 9.'

Read Next