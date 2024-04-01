The Big Picture Kali Reis gears up for the Amazon MGM Studios thriller, Mercy, following her success in True Detective: Night Country.

Reis, a boxing champ turned actress, uses her platform to shed light on Indigenous issues while pursuing her Hollywood career.

Stay tuned for Reis' upcoming projects post-Mercy and catch her latest performance in True Detective: Night Country on Max.

Things are heating up for Kali Reis now that the actress has wrapped the chilling fourth season of True Detective: Night Country as, according to Deadline, she’s been tapped to star alongside Chris Pratt (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), Annabelle Wallis (The Mummy), and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune) in the Amazon MGM Studios thriller, Mercy. The World Boxing Council middleweight champ will notch another mark on her belt with the Timur Bekmambetov-helmed feature which is set to begin filming this spring.

Packed with action, the film is the perfect follow-up project for Reis after her critically acclaimed run opposite Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country. Although it isn’t clear what type of character the professional boxer-turned-actress will be taking on, the movie centers around a detective (Pratt) who has been accused of committing a heinous crime but seeks to uphold his innocence by any means necessary. Secrecy also surrounds the role descriptions for both Ferguson and Wallis, but judging by the powerful women with intense dedication to their craft, audiences will be in for a treat with this one.

Kali Reis’ Acting Career

Close

Reis has been a force to be reckoned with in the boxing community for well over a decade. Along with holding bragging rights as the World Boxing Council middleweight champion in 2016, she has also nabbed other honors, including the World Boxing Association and World Boxing Organization titles. In 2021, Reis decided to shift her career and step outside the ring and onto a Hollywood set. Blending her two loves, boxing and acting, Reis played the role of a young boxer in Josef Kubota’s 2021 thriller, Catch the Fair One which would serve as her breakout performance.

Along with the opportunity to engage in both of her passions, Reis has also used her platform in the entertainment industry to shine a light on her Indigenous roots and the horrors facing the community - specifically women. In Catch the Fair One, her character’s, Kaylee, younger sister was abducted into a sex trafficking ring with Kaylee going all in to find her and bring her home safely. Likewise, True Detective: Night Country centered its story on a fictional town called Ennis, Alaska, in which an unsolved murder in the Indigenous community was haunting the village during the darkest days of winter. With these similarities in mind, we can expect that Reis’ latest role in Mercy will give her a similar space to lift up unheard voices.

As of right now, Mercy is the only project to be revealed on Reis’ docket, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. The feature is set for a theatrical release on August 15, 2025. In the meantime, you can binge every episode of True Detective: Night Country now on Max.

