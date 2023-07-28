San Diego Comic-Con may have been relatively sparse this year, mainly due to many stars and studios pulling out due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. While this is partially disappointing for those eager to see some upcoming films and shows, this lack of a studio presence is actually good news for movies, shows, video games, and of course, comics that often get overshadowed by the regular heavy hitters. It also opens the door to groundbreaking moments, such as a film from India having it's own Hall H panel for the first time in the convention's history.

Since many of us at Collider were in attendance, we can safely say that the crowd reaction for what was formerly known as Project K was one of the most intense and exciting displays of applause and hype we have ever seen in Hall H. Yes, that includes the many Marvel panels that have taken place there in year's past. Following the thunderous applause from a riveting teaser trailer, which also revealed the official title of Kalki 2898 - AD, it was clear that this history-making space opera would be one to keep an eye on.

As India's first proper science fiction epic ever, Kalki 2898 - AD is primed to be another massive leap for Indian filmmaking, potentially ensuring that the international success of RRR was no fluke. To learn more about the history-making film's cast, trailer, release window, and more, here is everything we know so far about Kalki 2898 - AD.

When is Kalki 2898 - AD Coming Out?

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

The main trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 did not reveal a hard release date, but it ended with the confirmation that Kalki 2898 - AD should be releasing sometime in 2024. Some reports have suggested that the film could arrive as early as January 12th, but these reports remain unconfirmed.

Where Can You Watch Kalki 2898 - AD?

Anyone who has seen an action epic like Kalki 2898 - AD know that the best way to experience these marvels is to see them on the big screen. Once Kalki 2898 - AD locks in a release date for domestic and international releases, the film will almost certainly be premiering exclusively in theaters. That's especially true, given that RRR became a viral sensation. Not only did director S.S. Rajamouli's riveting take on Indian history shatter records at the box office, but it also made history at the 2022 Academy Awards by becoming the first Indian film ever to win Best Original Song.

As for a streaming release, that also ended up being an essential component to the viral sensation of RRR. That film and other films from S.S. Rajamouli and Indian cinema have made their domestic streaming home on Netflix, so it's relatively possible that we'll also see Kalki 2898 - AD also come to the streaming service.

Is There a Trailer for Kalki 2898 - AD?

During the Hall H panel for Kalki 2898 - AD, which is also where the debut teaser trailer premiered, director Nag Ashwin alluded to several times that Star Wars was a major inspiration for the upcoming space epic. That's clearly evident in the debut trailer, with the mysterious main hero (played by Indian icon Prabhas) uses his advanced space tech to fight against an empire filled with masked soldiers. The trailer is overall light on story details but heavy on impressive spectacle and a remarkable blend of practical and digital effects. So far, the claims of this being one of the biggest Indian films ever made seem more than warranted.

Who Stars in Kalki 2898 - AD?

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

The Kalki 2898 - AD cast comprises some of India's brightest stars and most accomplished performers. The lead star is played by Prabhas, who fans of S.S. Rajamouli's filmography will instantly recognize as the lead star of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. At San Diego Comic-Con, Prabhas and the rest of the cast were introduced by guest panelist Rana Daggubati, who was Prabhas's co-star in the Baahubali films as the villainous King Bhallaladeva. Though Daggubati does appear on the IMDb cast list, he's reportedly not actually in the movie, though he could still have a cameo.

The rest of the cast joining Prabhas in this sci-fi spectacle is also nothing to scoff at. Also appearing in the film are Deepika Padukone (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Disha Patani (M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story), Amitabh Bachchan (Black), Dulquer Salmaan (Charlie), and Kamal Haasan (Vishwaroopam).

What is Kalki 2898 - AD About?

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

Plot details on Kalki 2898 - AD are still reasonably light, but we know that it will be a futuristic storyline still based on and rooted in Indian mythology. Prabhas' still unnamed character is reportedly playing a futuristic version of an avatar of Vishnu - the Hindu god of preservation and protection. The avatar must restore balance to the world by vanquishing an evil fascist empire populated by ruthless soldiers known only as Raiders.

Who is Making Kalki 2898 - AD?

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Kalki 2898 - AD will be the third feature film from accomplished Telegu filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who will write and direct the film. Ashwin's previous claims to fame include the aspirational success comedy Yevade Subramanyam and the Savatri biopic Mahanati. While both of those films are widely celebrated, the massive and epic scale of Kalki 2898 - AD will be unlike anything Ashwin has made before. The film will also be produced by Sita Ramam producing duo C. Aswani Dutt and Swapna Dutt.

Also attached to be a part of Kalki 2898 - AD's crew are composer Santhosh Narayanan (Irudhi Suttru), cinematographer Djordje Stojiljkovic (Pusti me da nadjem srcu lek), editor Kotagiri Venkateshwara Rao (Eega), production designer Nitin Zihani Choudhary (Tumbbad), and costume designers Thota Vijay Bhaskar (Radhe Shyam) and Shaleena Nathani (Pathaan).

When Did Kalki 2898 - AD Film?

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

According to Nag Ashwin at the San Diego Comic-Con Panel, filming on Kalki 2898 - AD took place over the last two years. An incredibly long production cycle and the pre-production process were reportedly double that time at four years. With that much time being invested, Kalki 2898 - AD looks like a revolutionary new film for the film industry.