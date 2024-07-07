The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD surpasses RRR's lifetime domestic haul in just 11 days.

Prabhas, star of Kalki 2898 AD, rose to fame from RRR director's Baahubali blockbusters.

Kalki 2898 AD is expected to pass $100M globally and has positive reviews.

The new Indian blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD has overtaken the lifetime domestic haul of RRR, the Telugu-language hit that rode a wave of positive international reception to an Oscar in 2022. And it has achieved this feat in just 11 days. While RRR arguably introduced a whole new generation of Western audiences to mainstream Indian cinema, the movie actually gained prominence only after its Netflix debut. Kalki 2898 AD, however, was promoted internationally and was always designed to build on RRR’s momentum. Incidentally, a blockbuster box office performance and the same country of origin aren't the only things connecting the two films.

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, who rose to superstardom following his lead performance in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s two Baahubali blockbusters. In fact, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, remains the top-grossing Indian film of all time at the domestic box office, having made over $20 million in 2017. This weekend, Kalki 2898 AD grossed a little under $2 million, retaining a spot in the top 10 of the charts and taking its running domestic total to over $16 million. Globally, the film is expected to pass the $100 million milestone any time now. By comparison, RRR concluded its domestic run with $15 million in 2022 and went on to gross over $160 million worldwide.

This weekend, Kalki 2898 AD also overtook the $15 million lifetime domestic hauls of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and the controversial revenge epic Animal. Having experienced a series of setbacks in the last few years — he bounced back with Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire in 2023 — Prabhas is now responsible for two of the top three Indian films at the domestic box office. Sandwiched between Baahubali 2 and Kalki 2898 AD is the action film Pathaan, also starring SRK. Released in 2023, the movie grossed $17 million domestically.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Is Set To Pass the $100 Million Milestone Globally

Close

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD combines dystopian science-fiction tropes with tales from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Prabhas stars as a bounty hunter named Bhairava, who is tasked with capturing a woman named Sumathi. Played by Deepika Padukone, Sumathi is pregnant with a baby who is said to be the prophesied messiah. The movie sets up a direct sequel, which will pit Bhairava against Supreme Yaskin, a supervillain played by Kamal Haasan, whose presence lingered in Kalki 2898 AD. The movie also stars the iconic superstar Amitabh Bachchan as the Immortal Ashwatthama, who has been hailed as the film’s stand-out character.

Reviews for Kalki 2898 AD have been mostly positive, with the film currently holding a “fresh” 82% critics score and a 91% audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing highlighted the film’s “unique genre hybridization, interesting world-building, and skilled performances.” Touted as India’s most expensive film — the movie was produced on a reported budget of $75 million — Kalki 2898 AD is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Kalki 2898 AD 7 10 In a dystopian future, society is on the brink of collapse, ruled by corrupt powers exploiting technology and religion. A mysterious figure emerges, believed by some to be the prophesized warrior destined to overthrow the tyrants and restore balance. As he gathers followers, his quest becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed, challenging the very fabric of the corrupt regime. Release Date June 27, 2024 Director Nag Ashwin Cast Prabhas , Amitabh Bachchan , Kamal Haasan , Deepika Padukone , Disha Patani , Anna Ben , Dulquer Salmaan , Pasupathy

Get Tickets