After shattering box office records in its opening weekend, the Indian blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD continued a remarkable run through its first week of release. Such was the impact of the movie in its home country that the romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, starring the very popular Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was pushed from its planned release this week. Most theaters across India are playing Kalki 2898 AD, and by the looks of it, the movie has found an audience overseas, as well.

On Wednesday, its sixth day of release — the film debuted on Thursday — Kalki 2898 AD hit the ₹700 crore mark globally, according to the studio Vyjayanthi Movies. This converts to around $83 million. It’s already the top-grossing Indian movie of the year so far, and has now recovered its all-time record reported budget of $75 million. Described as a dystopian science-fiction movie with elements of Hindu mythology weaved in, Kalki 2898 AD broke the opening weekend record for Indian films, generating $66 million worldwide and finishing third globally behind Inside Out 2 and A Quiet Place: Day One.

Starring the superstar Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD on Thursday will overtake the roughly $85 million lifetime global haul of his last release, Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire. Before these two films, the actor had been having quite a difficult time at the box office for around half-a-decade. Best known for starring in RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s two Baahubali films, Prabhas failed to cement his new-found stardom by delivering a series of box office duds. Despite the under-performance of his Baahubali follow-ups, however, Prabhas is now responsible for three of the top five biggest global box office openings of all time for Indian movies.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Is Expected to Pass the $100 Million Milestone Globally this Weekend

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD can be described as a “pan-Indian” film, because it is geared toward audiences across the culturally and linguistically diverse country. India has several local-language film industries that operate mostly independently of each other, save for when mega-budget projects such as Kalki 2898 AD roll around. It isn’t a “Bollywood” movie, which is a term that applies only to films produced in the Hindi language. Kalki 2898 AD is a Telugu-language film — like RRR and the Baahubali blockbusters — that has been dubbed for the convenience of audiences across the globe. Reviews for the film have been mostly positive; it sits at a "fresh" 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Jeff Ewing calling it "an engaging film with big ideas and strong character work" in his review.

It finished inside the top five in its first weekend at the domestic box office, grossing just under $11 million in its extended debut. In some days, Kalki 2898 AD will overtake the lifetime domestic haul of the crossover hit RRR, which went on to win an Oscar after weeks of positive stateside buzz. Kalki 2898 AD will next aim to surpass the $100 million-plus lifetime global hauls of last year’s trifecta of Indian hits, Jawan, Pathaan, and Animal. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD borrows heavily from the Hindu epic Mahabharata, and is set in a dystopian future where the prophesied arrival of a messiah figure sets into motion an epic fight between good and evil. You can watch the film in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.