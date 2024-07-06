The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD aims to pass $100 million worldwide, becoming India's first film in 6 months to reach this milestone.

The film, starring Prabhas, has received positive reviews and attracted zero negative press for its content.

Kalki 2898 AD is the most expensive Indian film ever produced, with a reported budget of around $75 million.

Now in its second weekend of release, the Indian tentpole film Kalki 2898 AD is aiming to pass the coveted $100 million mark worldwide in the next day or two. Described as a dystopian science-fiction epic that borrows heavily from Hindu mythology, Kalki 2898 AD had a record-breaking opening weekend, followed by sustained success in its home country across its first week of release. It’s now poised to become the first Indian film in six months to hit the $100 million box office milestone, following December’s controversial Animal.

Unlike that film, however, Kalki 2898 AD received mostly positive reviews — it has an 81% Rotten Tomatoes score — and attracted zero negative press for its content. The movie stars Prabhas — best known for the two Baahubali films — as a bounty hunter tasked with capturing a woman named Sumathi, who happens to be pregnant with a prophesied messiah. Inspired just as heavily by Star Wars as it is by the Mahabharata, Kalki 2898 AD is also reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever produced. But with around $96 million in the bank so far globally — the production house Vyjayanthi Movies reported worldwide figures of ₹800 crore on Saturday — the movie has already recovered its reported production budget of around $75 million.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, who promoted the film at last year’s San Diego Comic Con with Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD always aimed to replicate the success of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, which rode a wave of positivity in 2022 to win an Oscar. It also served as an introduction to mainstream Indian cinema for a new generation of Western audiences. This weekend, Kalki 2898 AD would hope to overtake RRR’s $15 million lifetime domestic haul, having already grossed $11 million in its first five days of release in North America. The top-grossing Indian film in North America remains Prabhas and Rajamouli’ own Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which grossed $20 million in 2017.

Prabhas' Films Are In a League of Their Own At the Global Box Office

With Kalki 2898 AD, the superstar has re-established his dominance after over half-a-decade of disappointing results. After Baahubali 2, Prabhas starred in a series of big-budget duds until last year’s Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire, which emerged as his first real hit in six years. He has now delivered three of the top five global opening day hauls in the history of Indian films. This weekend, Kalki 2898 AD will join last year’s back-to-back Shah Rukh Khan blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan, and the controversial Animal, in having passed the $100 million milestone. It still has some way to go before it’s able to match (or surpass) RRR and Baahubali 2’s $170 million and $215 million lifetime global hauls, however.

Kalki 2898 AD was released in multiple Indian languages, as is the norm for movies of this size. India has numerous local-language film industries that don’t often intermingle, although this has been changing after the pandemic, when streaming introduced audiences across the country to films from different regions. In a very rare occurrence, Kalki 2898 AD will compete against another Indian film — the brutal action thriller Kill — at the domestic box office this weekend. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD is playing in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Kalki 2898 AD 7 10 In a dystopian future, society is on the brink of collapse, ruled by corrupt powers exploiting technology and religion. A mysterious figure emerges, believed by some to be the prophesized warrior destined to overthrow the tyrants and restore balance. As he gathers followers, his quest becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed, challenging the very fabric of the corrupt regime. Release Date June 27, 2024 Director Nag Ashwin Cast Prabhas , Amitabh Bachchan , Kamal Haasan , Deepika Padukone , Disha Patani , Anna Ben , Dulquer Salmaan , Pasupathy

