A historic science fiction epic is on the horizon with Kalki 2898 AD, which will mark one of India's most expensive feature films and one of its first proper space operas. However, make no mistake, Kalki 2898 AD is no mere Star Wars knock-off. What sets the new feature apart from other space operas is how it combines a high-concept sci-fi world with established mythology from the Hindu religion, and that unique union is something that director Nag Ashwin really wanted to explore.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Nag Ashwin further expanded on his approach to adapting Hinduism into a sci-fi setting. Obviously, the Hindu religion is practiced by millions of people to this very day, so there is some level of caution that likely needs to be taken when adapting religious figures for a big-budget action film. Ashwin further expanded on how he hopes to make an entertaining sci-fi epic while still staying respectful to Hinduism while discussing the main character of Bhairava (Prabhas).

"We can take it as extremely religious or we can take it as the story of somebody who was born with a lot of power, didn’t know what to do with it, and found his mentor in the process. Of course, if you tell it in the Indian context there will be a bit of devotion and emotion, but I feel any story can be dealt with subjectively without bringing a religious connotation."

The character of Bhairava is reportedly intended to be a modern-day version of the Avatar of Vishnu. Vishnu is one of the principal gods of Hinduism, being an embodiment of preservation and sustainability. In times of crisis, Vishnu would appoint brave and noble individuals known as Avatars of Vishnu, who were tasked with defending good and battling evil so they could restore balance to the world.

What Is 'Kalki 2898 AD' About?

The story of Kalki 2898 AD begins in a highly advanced yet highly dystopian sci-fi world, where a fascist regime holds control of most of the galaxy. This is what leads a small band of freedom fighters, led by the Avatar of Vishnu, to topple this regime once and for all. In addition to the film's big budget and ambitious concept, Kalki 2898 AD also boasts a star-studded cast. Not only does the movie star Baahubali franchise star Prabhas, but it also stars Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachlan and Kamal Haasan. Prabhas expressed his excitement in working with the two at the film's San Diego Comic-Con Hall H Panel last year:

"I never thought I would work with people like Amitabh Sir and Kamal Sir [at all], let alone in one film. When I heard, I called the producer and said, 'What are you giving me? This is an achievement beyond anything'"

During Comic-Con, Ashwin also said the film was always intended to appeal to Indian audiences and international markets alike. Kalki 2898 AD will be released worldwide on Thursday, June 27, 2024, and you can watch the official teaser trailer below.