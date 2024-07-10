The Big Picture Join us in LA for a free IMAX screening of 'Kalki 2898 AD', followed by an exclusive Q&A with filmmaker Nag Ashwin.

Experience a dystopian sci-fi world that combines Hindu mythology with explosive storytelling and epic battles.

Enter to win tickets for the screening on July 13 at the Chinese Theatre - RSVP now for a chance to see this epic space opera.

Come celebrate the epic scope of what can be accomplished in cinema with us this weekend in LA. We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Annapurna Studios, offering our readers the chance to experience filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s dystopian sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD in IMAX. This screening is a chance to experience this Indian blockbuster not only for free on the biggest screen but will also be followed by an exclusive Q&A with Ashwin.

Kalki 2898 AD is a space opera that combines traditional Hindu mythology with science fiction world-building to bring to life an explosive and original new story from writer-director Ashwin. In his impoverished, brutal future, the foretold battles of the Mahābhārata have come to pass, leaving society fragile and near collapse. In a time when corrupt powers control and manipulate technology and religion, a warrior Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan), cursed with immortality, must protect humanity’s last hope: Kalki, the final Avatar of Vishnu. As he amasses an army on his quest to overthrow a god-king tyrant, he’s aided by the bounty hunter Bhairava (Prabhas) to locate the woman (Deepika Padukone) who’s said to bear Kalki.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ IMAX Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, join us this Saturday, July 13, at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Do not miss your chance to catch this epic battle in IMAX. The screening will begin at 2:30 pm, immediately followed by our Q&A with Ashwin, moderated by Collider’s Steve Weintraub.

How to Get’ Kalki 2898 AD’ Tickets

For your chance to enter to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you'd like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get a seat. We'll be contacting the winners soon, so keep an eye out.

