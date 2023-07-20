This year's edition of San Diego Comic-Con is officially underway, taking place from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. So far, the event has offered a variety of new looks at upcoming television and film projects, from video footage, displays on the show floor, activations, and more. Indian production company Vyjayanthi Movies joined in the festivities, releasing the first trailer for their highly anticipated sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD.

Kalki 2898 AD, formerly known as Project K, follows a man meant to be a modern-day embodiment of the Hindu god Vishnu. Though no one quite knows why he's there, his main purpose is to protect Earth from evil forces threatening to destroy everything. The trailer quickly reveals the chaos society now finds itself in, as people scatter in a panic. As the trailer continues, it relies primarily on the enrapturing visuals and soundtrack, revealing the movie's bold action sequences and teasing some of the elements at play. The only dialogue comes at the end as someone asks (demands, really), "What is Project K?"

Kalki 2898 AD is written and directed by Nag Ashwin, known previously for writing and directing the 2018 feature Mahanti. It was produced by C. Aswani Dutt's Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 AD's cast includes Prahbas (Baahubali: The Beginning), Deepika Padukone (Pathaan), Amitabh Bachchan (Wisdom for Heroes), Kamal Hassan (My Story), and Disha Patani (Radhe).

What Else Has Been Revealed During San Diego Comic-Con?

So far, San Diego Comic-Con has revealed content for many other anticipated projects, starting the four-day event off strong. In television, viewers saw the first footage from Max's upcoming series Young Love, adapted from the Academy Award-winning short film Hair Love. The streamer also released the trailer for Adventure Time spin-off Fionna and Cake. Additionally, Disney+ unveiled a new photo from Percy Jackson and the Olympians. On the film side of things, Collider debuted an exclusive poster for Disney's Haunted Mansion. Superhero fans also got a closer look at Aquaman's costume for the forthcoming Aquaman sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Beyond on-screen content, major exhibitors such as Funko will have plenty of collectibles on hand for attendees, with something for horror fanatics, Disney lovers, Marvel and DC enthusiasts, and more. SDCC also announced that the convention is hitting the high seas in cruise form beginning in 2025.

Kalki 2898 AD is due to release sometime in 2024. Watch the trailer below: