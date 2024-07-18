The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub speaks with Kalki 2898 AD writer-director Nag Ashwin for an exclusive Q&A.

Kalki 2898 AD broke box office records and had success globally, surpassing Oscar-winning RRR by $100 million.

Ashwin hints at the sequel, mentioning the film had to be split into parts due to the lengthy storyline. The next installment will be shorter to film and is already in progress.

Kalki 2898 AD has been breaking box office records since its premiere at the end of June, becoming India's first massively successful sci-fi film. Starring some of India's biggest names like Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani, the film quickly surpassed a record previously set by the Oscar-winning RRR, breaking $100 million globally and helping to establish Indian cinema worldwide.

The most expensive Indian film ever made, Kalki 2898 AD, combines Hindu mythology with VFX effects for explosive battle scenes. And despite viewers bristling about three-hour Oscar contenders these days, no one seems to mind that the dystopian epic clocks in at two hours and thirty minutes. The story is long enough that writer-director Nag Ashwin said it had to be broken into two parts, announcing the inevitable sequel.

Collider's Steven Weintraub spoke with Ashwin in front of a live audience at a recent IMAX screening at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The filmmaker discussed when to expect Part 2 and how he hopes Kalki 2898 AD will affect Indian cinema worldwide.

Kalki 2898 AD A modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces. Release Date June 27, 2024 Director Nag Ashwin Cast Prabhas , Amitabh Bachchan , Kamal Haasan , Deepika Padukone , Disha Patani , Anna Ben , Dulquer Salmaan , Pasupathy Runtime 180 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Nag Ashwin Studio(s) Vyjayanthi Movies Expand

COLLIDER: We spoke at Comic-Con last year, and you were the first film from India to be at Comic-Con, which is a really big deal. What has it been like for you in the last year, especially with the reaction to the film being so positive?

NAG ASHWIN: The reaction's awesome, obviously, but the last year has been a lot of production and 3000-odd VFX shots that we've been watching hundreds of times. So now, we just kick back.

A lot of people in America are not familiar with the stars of India. Can you explain the cast that you put together and who they are in India?

ASHWIN: I can't even think of an equivalent because the culture of films in India is just so celebratory and so magnanimous that we literally worship our actors or the roles that they play.

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

I was lucky enough to see RRR here, and everyone cheered and went bananas. It's really great to see Indian cinema being so welcome here in Hollywood at one of the most famous theaters in the world.

ASHWIN: It is for sure, and I think what RRR did really opened the doors for movies like ours.

A 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sequel is Already in the Works

"This world and everything in it has scope for more films."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

One of the things about this film is that it ends on a cliffhanger. I know that the film has been doing well financially, but has it been doing well enough that you are definitely making a sequel?

ASHWIN: Yeah, we have to, apparently. We have to make a sequel. Because it's a long story, and the other half of it is a lot more fun, for sure.

Is your grand plan for two movies, or is it for three movies?

ASHWIN: This story is for two. This film is for two. But the scope of this world and everything in it has scope for more films.

I don't want to talk about spoilers, but the ending sort of says, "Hey, there's more to come."

ASHWIN: It is for sure. As far as the story goes, we see the most powerful weapon, and now the real story seems to start.

The Sequel Won't Take As Long to Shoot as The First film

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

In an ideal dream world, do you think that the second film could be within three years or do you think it's further away? Because I want to see the sequel tomorrow.

ASHWIN: The first one took about four and a half years, I'd say. This one will be a lot shorter, for sure.

You've never made a film with this scale and scope and this amount of VFX, and I'm sure that you've learned a great deal making this that you will take over to the next one. If you could go back in time and tell yourself something on the first day of filming, what would you tell yourself to help you through the production?

ASHWIN: I think when we started off with this film, we were solving and figuring out things in each department. Each one, whether it was production design or VFX or even writing or action, we were trying to do things that we really didn't know how to do, and it was a big deal to try to achieve what we were doing. So it took us almost a year for almost every department to get a full hold of what this world was and how they needed to deal with it, whether it was fights, whether it was the VFX or whether it was production, whether we needed small props or we needed to turn around the set to look like something else. We were able to do it really quickly because we had figured it out in that one year of production, so to speak. So I think now everyone's familiar with these worlds, and we already started shooting the other parts of the next film, so we already are familiar with that as well.

So, I mean, what could I tell myself? I don't know because you're going into the unknown. But I guess I'll tell myself, "Know where you come from."

I'm fascinated by the editing process because that's where it all comes together. What were the big surprises when you got in the editing room? Maybe things that you thought were gonna go one way, you turned them and went a different way.

ASHWIN: Definitely the fact that this was one story and we were making it into two parts was a unique problem. Also, for the most part, you have films that are led by one protagonist, which is a very clear protagonist, and he or she is the hero of the story. But in this film, we have four characters who seem equally important, and they all need to come together to drive the story forward. So it's not like you just follow only some of these characters, or you can just follow only some. You sort of have to introduce each of them and where they were in their world and how they are gonna come together. So that takes time.

I don't know how it is in India, but in America, they like two-hour movies. At 2:30 it is a long movie. I will personally watch whatever the length of the movie is, as long as it's good. You made a good movie, and I'm curious if you have a much longer version. Did you have a cut that was three and a half hours, and you needed to figure out how to get it under three?

ASHWIN: Not so much. I'd say there's probably an extra 10 minutes or so we edited out.

When you were in the editing room, did you have any friends and family see it? And what notes did they tell you? Who made you a note about the movie that made you look at it in a whole new way and say, "Oh, wait a minute, maybe I need to adjust this?"

ASHWIN: The producers are family for us. We've been working together for four or five years, so the actors also have very good judgments on the film, which is very objective. We went back and forth along with our editing and all these guys. It was just so big in terms of the VFX of the ambition that we definitely could have used more time in the end. We were getting VFX shots in by the end. We had to deliver the hard drive to release it on time.

I think a lot of people don't realize, including movies here in Hollywood, that VFX are often being delivered at the very last second.

ASHWIN: Yeah, I think a lot of them are probably — because IMAX was the first version that they had to send out, so after VFX, there was a version that sent out that you could see a little difference in terms of quite a few things. So yeah, I mean, that's how I get it out.

I have to ask you, just as a film fan, what does it mean for you to have all these fans here showing your movie in this iconic place?

ASHWIN: It's amazing. I would love to just be a fan on the other side, also. It's so beautiful just to be here watching Indian film, something that looks so historic and magnificent on a screen that huge. It feels great to be able to watch the film with the actors.

FIlming Happened in Fits and Starts

Close

I've read that, unlike a lot of movies that shoot for, say, 80 days in a row, you guys would shoot for seven or eight days, then take a break, and then shoot another seven or eight days. Talk a little bit about how you shot the movie because it's a little bit unconventional.

ASHWIN: Because all the actors were really busy and none of their schedules usually match. It was also because of that. Also, there was so much action that was happening, so you couldn't coordinate with somebody else. So it was that kind of a situation. It's not ideal, but also, there were so many different sets and setups that we did, rehearsals that we needed to do in between things.

One of the things about VFX is that it costs a lot of money. What shot or sequence would the audience think doesn't cost that much, but it's surprisingly expensive?

ASHWIN: Most of the VFX are expensive — humans are expensive. Any sort of effects, like explosions and things, are very expensive. But what we ended up doing for this film is we had a lot of stuff done by foreign companies. There were 14 other companies based in India that did a lot of work with companies that we did a lot of work with. Because we had time, you could keep improving and getting it how we wanted.

Everyone here might have seen the movie for the first time, and some of the people here have seen it multiple times. Are there Easter eggs, or is there any scene or sequence in which there's something in the background that most people wouldn't know to look for that you would like to point out?

ASHWIN: I think most people have found most of the Easter eggs. They're not really Easter eggs; they're just callbacks. So it's like a pattern — small things. I always feel the second time you watch this movie, you watch it a bit newly because you know how that happened, and it feels like a different movie in a way.

I really want to say this so sincerely, congratulations on making the biggest sci-fi movie that India has ever made. It's just an incredible achievement, and I'm so happy that the world loves it and you'll be able to make the sequel.

ASHWIN: We were super dedicated and put a lot of love into this, but at the end of the day, you always have that little doubt before the release. There's never been a sci-fi Indian film that's ever come out, and for the amount of money that we ended up spending, you needed small towns in India, and people to step out all over the country, not just in our language, but everywhere to step up and go watch the movie. And that's awesome — like a small, small village in Rajasthan and small towns turned up on the first weekend to watch the film, which is amazing.

I'm really happy for you, and I'm happy for Indian cinema just because of what it means for the future.

ASHWIN: Any young director or writer like me, 10 years ago, probably would go with the sci-fi script, which I did in the past also, and they will be like, "This doesn't work." But now you have Kalki, so.

Kalki 2898 AD is in theaters now. Check the link below for showtimes:

Buy Tickets