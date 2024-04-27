The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD, a mythological sci-fi epic, premieres on June 27 with a star-studded cast led by Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan.

The film boasts a $75 million budget, aiming for massive scale with mythology-inspired narrative and VFX-heavy visuals to appeal to Western audiences.

Director Nag Ashwin blends Hindu mythology with futuristic themes in a dystopian world to tell the story of Kalki, a prophesied warrior fighting corrupt powers.

After initially being set for a May 9 release, the epic Indian film Kalki 2898 AD has now been scheduled to debut on June 27. Directed by Nag Ashwin and starring some of Indian cinema's biggest names, Kalki 2898 AD has been described as a mythological epic with science-fiction elements. The film also received a new poster alongside the release date announcement, teasing a post-apocalyptic setting and some exciting world-building. Prabhas takes center-stage on the one-sheet, with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan's characters on either side of him, and the ground beneath them littered with the bodies of fallen soldiers.

As we'd seen in the film's first teaser, Prabhas is wearing a costume that blends sci-fi and fantasy aesthetics. Padukone, on the other hand, looks an awful lot like Kora from Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon movies for Netflix. The acting icon Bachchan, who was recently revealed to be playing a Mahabharata-inspired mentor-figure named Ashwatthama in the movie, also flanks Prabhas. His long beard and robes might remind viewers of Gandalf from the Lord of the Rings movies. Reportedly produced on a budget of $75 million, Kalki 2898 AD is going for massive scale, with its mythology-inspired narrative, A-list casting, and VFX-heavy visuals.

The movie is also hoping for crossover success in the West. It was given a platform at last year's San Diego Comic Con, where Prabhas and Ashwin, along with the legendary Kamal Haasan, invited Hall H audiences that had tasted the thrills of big-budget Indian cinema with RRR to sample more entertainment of a similar kind. As fans of director S.S. Rajamouli's work would know, Prabhas is best known for playing the lead roles in the filmmaker's epic action movies Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. He experienced an extended period of disappointment following the blockbuster success of the Baahubali movies, but bounced back last year with Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire.

With a $75 Million Budget, 'Kalki 2898 AD' Is Reportedly the Most Expensive Indian Film Ever Made

Close

Padukone, on the other hand, would probably be best known to Western audiences for her supporting role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. She is, however, one of the brightest and most sought-after actors in Hindi-language cinema, or, as it's known around the world, Bollywood. Bachchan, whose sole Hollywood project remains Baz Lurhmann's The Great Gatsby, is something of a legend; perhaps the greatest and most admired male star that India has ever produced, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. He is now firmly in his elder statesman era, and last played a similar role in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

The first Kalki 2898 AD teaser revealed a world that looked very similar to Arrakis from Denis Villeneuve's Dune movies. With interest in large-scale Indian cinema only increasing thanks to RRR - last year saw Jawan, Pathaan and Animal do exceedingly well in North America - it remains to be seen if some of this newfound cultural clout can rub off on Kalki 2898 AD as well. The film will be released across the world in multiple languages on June 27. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.