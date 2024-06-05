The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD, the most expensive Indian film, stars Prabhas in a mythological sci-fi spectacle directed by Nag Ashwin.

The movie features a futuristic world with Prabhas' character Bhairava, a bounty hunter, and AI assistant Bujji in an apocalyptic landscape.

With a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, Kalki 2898 AD aims to unite Indian and international audiences.

The clock is ticking as the hotly anticipated Indian tent-pole Kalki 2898 AD nears its release date. Touted as the most expensive Indian film ever made — the movie is said to have been produced on a reported budget of $75 million — Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, best known for leading the two-part Baahubali blockbusters, directed by RRR’s S.S. Rajamouli. Described as a “mythological science-fiction” spectacle, the movie will debut its first trailer on June 10. The trailer release date was announced on Tuesday, alongside a brand-new poster that provides a closer look at the elaborate world that has been crafted for the film.

The new poster features Prabhas’ character, the Mahabharata-inspired Bhairava, standing heroically on a mound of sand, with a futuristic-looking monolith hovering in the sky behind him. We also get a glimpse of an apocalyptic landscape, and a settlement of sorts in the background. Bhairava is said to be a bounty hunter, who works alongside an AI-powered assistant named Bujji. The recently released trailer for an animated prequel series revealed that they operate in a retro-futuristic city that looks an awful lot like the Los Angeles of Blade Runner, or any number of cyberpunk towns seen in movies and video games, albeit surrounded by a vast desert.

The new poster also teases the film’s color palate and broad visual aesthetic, which owes a debt to Denis Villeneuve’s two Dune movies, and combines elements of Hindu mythology with cutting-edge sci-fi. Glimpses of Kalki 2898 AD were previously shared via posters and teasers. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the movie has long been awaited by the fans of Prabhas, who haven’t exactly had much reason to celebrate in the years since his ascent to superstardom. In the six years following the release of the second Baahubali film, Prabhas has starred in a handful of big-budget bombs, and has delivered just one box office hit, last year’s Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Is the Biggest Indian Film of 2024

He’ll be joined in Kalki 2898 AD by major talent such as Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. India, for those who might not know, is divided into several regional film industries that operate mostly independently of each other. The goal with Kalki 2898 AD is to not only unite the entire nation’s audiences, but to also sell the film to international crowds. The appetite for mainstream Indian films is arguably at an all-time high following the crossover success of RRR a couple of years ago, and the folks behind Kalki 2898 AD tried to capitalize on it by holding a grand session at the San Diego Comic Con last year. The movie is set for release on June 27 in multiple languages across the world. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.