With just under a month to go till the release of the dystopian Indian action film Kalki 2898 AD, excitement is building among fans of the star Prabhas, who is set to lead the massive project, directed by Nag Ashwin. But before his legions of admirers can see him in the role of the bounty hunter Bhairava, they’ll get to watch an animated version of the character in a two-part animated prequel titled Bujji & Bhairava. The Prime Video show will serve as an introduction to not only the film’s protagonist, but also his wise-cracking AI-powered vehicle, Bujji.

Trailers for the prequel were released in multiple Indian languages, and also English. According to a quick title card at the beginning, the prequel is set a couple of years before the events of the film. But despite the rather rudimentary animation — it feels like the series was put together hastily — Bujji & Bhairava provides our first real look at the retro-futuristic world that Ashwin has created for his film. An establishing shot reveals sleek monoliths and ancient Indian architecture, which makes for a unique visual experience. We also get glimpses of a cramped cyberpunk-inspired town, and a host of vehicles that look like they’ve been shipped straight from the sets of Denis Villenueve’s Dune movies.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Is Said to Be India's Most Expensive Film

The influence of Dune is quite pronounced, at least in whatever marketing material we’ve been shown so far for Kalki 2898 AD. While a proper trailer is awaited, recent weeks have seen the release of several teasers and posters. Bujji & Bhairava is being sold as “an animated series by Nag Ashwin,” but is written and co-directed by Sahen Upadhyay. The trailer also features a few notes of what sounds like composer Santosh Narayanan’s epic theme from the film, which is set to release at the end of June.

Alongside Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD will also feature stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Keerthy Suresh as the voice of Bujji. Kalki 2898 AD has been described as a “mythological sci-fi” movie, which combines science-fiction aesthetics with mythological concepts from Hinduism. It’s also reportedly the most expensive Indian movie ever made, with a budget of $75 million. Prabhas would best be known to international audiences as the star of RRR director S.S. Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali movies. He last starred in the action film Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire, which marked his first successful theatrical release in six years. Kalki 2898 AD will be released across the world on June 27; Bujji & Bhairava will be released on Prime Video on May 31 in Telugu, Hindi, English and Spanish. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.