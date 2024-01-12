The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD, the most expensive Indian movie ever, is set to be released on May 9, featuring Prabhas in the role of the titular character.

The movie blends Indian mythology with a dystopian future, with Kalki portrayed as a messiah in the age of darkness.

Director Nag Ashwin aims to satisfy an audience familiar with Marvel and DC superheroes by merging old mythological themes with a modern approach.

The anticipation of Kalki 2898 AD is running very high, after teasing the fans for the better part of last week with a new website with a countdown, the makers have finally unveiled the release date for the feature with a new poster featuring leading star Prabhas. Billed as the most expensive Indian movie ever the feature has strong mythological roots and a futuristic vision.

The new poster unveils Prabhas’ Kalki suit, finished with staff and what appears to be a spaceship behind him in the dystopian landscape. The poster doesn’t give away much but establishes Kalki as a messiah in the dystopian future. It’ll be fascinating to see how director Nag Ashwin marries the old with the new to satisfy an audience that is well-versed with the Marvel and DC superheroes.

‘Kalki 2892 AD’ is Rooted in Indian Mythology

The legend of Kalki is one in which most Indians are well versed: as per Indian scriptures, Kalki will be the 10th and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who’ll take an avatar to save mankind in the gravest hour of Kali Yug aka the age of darkness. In the upcoming feature, Prabhas will play the said incarnation in a dystopian timeline. Previously speaking of the feature Kamal Haasan revealed to Collider that the idea started with the book Do Even Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? “I like that kind of science fiction, where you're able to correlate with your own thoughts of what the future would be. So I like that, and what he's attempting to do, the reason why I'm happily part of this project is that we have a great mythological thread running through for thousands of years.”

Fans will have to keep their eyes open for every Easter egg, as the actor divulged, “So if you hit the correct symbols, people will understand the storyline and which direction it's going. They have iconic characters in Mahabharata, and you just have to give a hint of it, and they’ll almost know what would be the next scene? So you can cut to the chase quickly.” Along with Prabhas in the titular role the movie also stars, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Haasan as Kali, along with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy and Saswata Chatterjee.

Kalki 2898 AD will debut on May 9. Meanwhile, you can know more about the feature with our guide here and check out the new poster below: