The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD is a unique sci-fi epic that successfully combines supernatural elements with cutting-edge technology.

The film is set in a dystopian future and explores questions of reincarnation and mythology.

The cast, including Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, deliver strong performances that bring the characters to life.

At first thought, it may seem unexpected for a sci-fi film to include genuine supernatural beings. The main reason for this most likely stems from the traditional separations between genres: supernatural elements fill fantasy, sometimes horror, while science fiction is science fiction. Wild things can happen with cutting-edge technologies, but they strictly involve natural (if sometimes rogue) processes. Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, finds a way to marry the two worlds, providing for some engaging set pieces with far more of an organic connection than you think given the mythological elements at play here. Incorporating science fiction is a smart way to deal with the time-spanning implications of reincarnating deities and long historical eras, creating an integrated world that feels genuinely unique in its implications.

Big ideas abound in Kalki 2898 AD, and it's evident that the film is intended to spark a larger set of worlds and stories. That's something often seen these days, at least in Hollywood... after all, why wouldn't every studio want its own genre-defining, multi-part moneymaker? It's still admittedly refreshing to see an international production take large swings fueled by important world religions and folklore, and better yet to see those spun into original worldbuilding with high-stakes conflict. As with any ambitious project, there are very good decisions here that occasionally suffer from limiting ones. Strong performances fuel characters that are sometimes either underutilized or otherwise sent on too many sidequests when the bigger narrative awaits. Nevertheless, Kalki 2898 AD as a whole is an engaging film with big ideas and strong character work, building an expansive world worth exploring.

What Is 'Kakli 2898 AD' About?

It's the distant, dystopian future, and the Kali Yuga, the worst and most dangerous of the world ages (yugas) is coming. Long ago, following the conflicts chronicled in the Mahābhārata, Krishna cursed the warrior Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) with immortality and the task of protecting Kalki, the future, final avatar of the god Vishnu. The future's last known surviving city is Kasi, and it's plagued by poverty, crime, and unrest. The human population is subject to the whims of a totalitarian god-king, Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan), who rules from the upside-down pyramid Complex. Supreme Yaskin has been experimenting on women with a mysterious serum in hopes of finding one whose pregnancy can survive it (for nefarious purposes, of course). Opposing the tyrant's forces is the hidden community of Shambala, whose rebels seek collective liberation.

Enter Bhairava (Prabhas), the rogueish bounty hunter (who has never lost a fight, he says) accompanied by his charming robotic companion, Bujii. Sumati (Deepika Padukone), survives Supreme Yaskin's terrible experiments, and she escapes the Complex with the help of the rebels. She's the woman destined to give birth to Kalki, and her escape awakens the long-dormant power inside Ashwatthama. Meanwhile, Bhairava sets off in pursuit of Sumati in hopes of securing residency in Complex through his service to Supreme Yaskin. The film culminates in an increasing set of showdowns over Sumati between the powerful Ashwatthama and the clever Bhairava. As Supreme Yaskin's troops close in, Bhairava increasingly comes to realize his secret, heroic inner nature, setting him in alliance with Ashwatthama and Sumati against Supreme Yaskin's growing, increasingly desperate forces.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Is an Engaging, High-Concept Sci-Fi Epic

Dealing with massive, ancient, influential spiritual tomes like the Mahābhārata no doubt produces challenging creative problems for a filmmaker to solve. Reportedly the longest epic poem of all time (take that, Homer!), how do you portray these battles between reincarnating deities? Which moments do you take on, and which do you omit? When dealing with somewhat esoteric concepts like Yugas, how should the various eras be handled? This last element is one in which Kalki 2898-AD particularly shines: a future era would indeed be the future, and therefore it provides a creative blank check to explore how these emergent supernatural forces play out in a sci-fi setting. This rare mixture really works here, allowing for some unique high-concept worldbuilding along with memorable set-pieces, like bounty hunter Bhairava fighting a demigod in a homemade mech suit who runs like a gorilla. It's an engaging riff adding new flair to mythological characters, and it's refreshing to see this kind of tale come from the international scene.

There are many moving parts in a world this large (it's reportedly intended to spark other projects, and already has an animated prequel), and a lot of them land quite well. The central narrative (i.e. a future fascist wants to prevent the long-foretold incarnation of Vishnu from thwarting his dominance) is a clear line of conflict with high inherent stakes, and by and large, those high stakes are well utilized for moments of action and drama. The movie does suffer somewhat for its handling of other story elements, however, as well as the managing of its length. Prabhas excels as Bhairava, lending him considerable charm and believable badassery when faced with conflict. That said, much of Bhairava's part of the tale in the film's first half feels like a long, meandering route forward that sometimes distracts from the focus of the main narrative. Bhairava's bounty troubles, references to missed romance that go nowhere, or much ado moments around eating an egg, for example, slow down the progression towards the character's most interesting moments. When Sumati escapes, and especially when Ashwatthama enters the fray, is when the film runs on all cylinders. The movie clicks in to have real, escalating stakes, and a lot of the weaker elements fall away. Bhairava's tale is fairly reflective of the film as a whole, for both good and ill: great when focused, but the forward momentum is periodically allowed to dissipate in unfortunate ways.

Beyond worldbuilding, the cast is one of the stronger elements of Kalki 2898 AD. Besides Prabhas' strong outing as Bhairava, Amitabh Bachchan genuinely commands the screen as Ashwatthama, with a powerful presence that fits the profile of a thousands-of-years-old, mythic warrior. Disha Patani and Anna Ben are great as Roxie and Kyra, respectively, though somewhat underused, while Kamal Haasan's Supreme Yaskin has definite menace. As Sumati, Deepika Padukone carries the character's hesitant arc well, and if the possible subsequent sequels come to fruition, it will be exciting to see her handle the material as her role becomes more important still. It's a strong cast overall, all capable of selling both high-octane action and moments of levity where needed.

Storytelling Missteps Aside, 'Kalki 2898 AD' Thrives in Its Worldbuilding

As the most expensive movie yet produced in India, Kalki 2898 AD is an ambitious film, clearly designed to propel future projects. The lore is expansive and engaging, the visuals are memorable, and the final battle sequences have a strong sense of scale. The potential for set pieces that combine fantasy and sci-fi elements is often well-utilized here, and audiences can perhaps expect more of that given the particular details of its setup for a future installment. That said, while many choices work, some of the details en route to the conclusion could be edited or honed to a finer point in ways that would only improve the narrative. For example, no spoilers here, but when Bhairava's heroic inner nature is revealed, one might wonder where exactly it's coming from given its lack of clear setup elsewhere. The choices are generally smart, and Prabhas' performance sells it, but it all reads like the script is taking far too many steps than are needed to provide Bhairava with an engaging rogue-to-hero arc, tripping up in the process.

For the most part, Kalki 2898 AD is a strong epic that's certainly worth visiting, thanks to a unique genre hybridization, interesting worldbuilding, and skilled performances. Its choices are smart, though not always set up as clearly or directly as needed. A tighter focus around the film's central conflicts would be welcome, but the core of the drama itself is tightly plotted and successful in execution. Sometimes it feels like a new 'genre epic' emerges every other year or so, intending to be the next Star Wars or Game of Thrones. Of course, one can never really tell what efforts will hit that mark with audiences, and which won't, calling to mind the famed William Goldman adage that, in entertainment, "nobody knows anything." That said, Kalki 2898 AD feels like an epic story with gas left in the rhetorical tank, and that's an exciting rarity worth celebrating.

