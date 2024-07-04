The Big Picture Kalki 2899 AD is breaking box office records, with a sequel on the way.

The sequel will have more action and resolve loose ends, featuring an epic face-off between Yaskin, Karna, and Ashwatthama.

The movie blends mythology with science-fiction, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and more.

Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi epic Kalki 2899 AD is a raging success shattering box office records across India and overseas. The movie starring Prabhas has earned $83 million globally, recovering its all-time record reported budget of $75 million, which made it the country’s most expensive production to date. The film is being hailed for its VFX, performances, battle sequences, and strong storyline, leaving fans wanting more from this franchise. In a new interview with Variety, Ashwin teased plans for the sequel and what’s in store.

Ever since the announcement of Kalki fans have been sure it would be a multi-part feature given it takes its inspiration from the epic of Mahabharata, so, starting Kalki with Kurukshetra battle and before the birth of the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, helps this universe to put everything in perspective for the general audience. Nonetheless, the sequel will have a lot more action in it, as Ashwin teases, “We shot about 25 or 30 days, but there’s a lot of action still left. It’s almost like a whole new production that’s going to start,” he said.

'Kalki 2989 AD' Sequel Will See an Epic Face-Off

Kalki follows Bhairava, a bounty hunter on a mission to find Kalki – the unborn child of a lab subject SUM-80 – who is supposed to be the final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The movie seamlessly blends mythology with science-fiction and an ensemble cast carries the story till the end. The marketing of the movie already revealed Amitabh Bachchan to be playing Ashwatthama, who was cursed to be immortal in the aftermath of the battle, and Kamal Hasaan playing antagonist Yaskin. But the real twist was Prabha’s character reveal – Bhairava is a reincarnation of Karna from the Mahabharata. With all the main players in the game now, Ashwin teases plan for the sequel’s plot,

“Every loose end or thread that we left hanging has to be wrapped up. Obviously, the most important thing will be the face-off between these three, which will be between Yaskin who can now wield the Gandiva, which is thought to be the most powerful weapon, versus Karna and Ashwatthama, who are the most fearsome warriors.”

The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, Keerthy Suresh, Saswata Chatterjee and many more. Ashwin co-wrote the feature with Rutham Samar, Sai Madhav Burra, and B. S. Sarawagna Kumar. Kalki 2989 AD is in theatres now. You can read our review here.

