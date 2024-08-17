The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD is a blockbuster Indian film rooted in mythology and sci-fi, featuring a star-studded cast and a unique genre hybridization.

The movie, inspired by Mahabharata, will be released in multiple languages on streaming platforms, uniting India's regional film industries.

With positive reviews and high box office earnings, Kalki 2898 AD aims to attract Western audiences and potentially generate interest for a planned sequel.

The blockbuster Indian film Kalki 2898 AD will soon be released on streaming, potentially attracting a whole new wave of recognition after a massively successful theatrical run. Starring Prabhas in the lead role, Kalki 2898 AD was sold as the country's most expensive movie, and a rare example of a dystopian science-fiction spectacle that was also rooted in Indian mythology. Kalki 2898 AD was inspired heavily by the Hindu epic Mahabharata, and also seemed to draw from Western pop-culture landmarks such as Blade Runner, Dune, and Star Wars.

Like with most Indian movies of this size, Kalki 2898 AD was released in multiple local languages. The Hindi version of the movie will be released on Netflix on August 22, while the film's Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil versions will be released on Prime Video on the same day. India, for those who might not know, has several regional language film industries that operate independently of each other. But these industries unite once in a while, when a project as massive as Kalki 2898 AD comes along.

While the movie features a Telugu superstar in Prabhas, who remains best known for director S.S. Rajamouli's two-part Baahubali series, it also features Hindi film stars such as Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in supporting roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin, who promoted the film at last year's San Diego Comic Con, the film follows the bounty hunter Bhairava, who is pulled into an epic mission to protect a woman carrying a future messiah-figure. During the mission, Bhairava discovers that there is more to life than a selfish pursuit of wealth, as he faces off against the forces of a tyrannical ruler who will be showcased more prominently in the planned sequel.

'Kalki 2898 AD' Is Among the Highest-Grossing Indian Films of All Time

Close

Kalki 2898 AD concluded its theatrical run with over $130 million worldwide, emerging as the sixth-biggest Indian hit of all time at the global box office. The movie also ended up out-performing Prabhas' own Baahubali 2: The Conclusion domestically, with a lifetime haul of $18 million. Kalki 2898 AD opened to mostly positive reviews, and has settled at a "fresh" 83% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider's Jeff Ewing calling it "a strong epic that's certainly worth visiting, thanks to a unique genre hybridization, interesting worldbuilding, and skilled performances."

A couple of years ago, Baahubali director Rajamouli's RRR went on to attract widespread attention from Western audiences following its release on streaming, and eventually ended up winning an Academy Award. Kalki 2898 AD would hope to generate similar interest when it debuts on Netflix and Prime Video next week. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.