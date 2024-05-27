The Big Picture Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is a high-budget Indian sci-fi epic with a unique marketing strategy and star-studded cast.

The animated prelude, Bujji and Bhairava, introduces characters like Bujji, a quirky droid voiced by Keerthy Suresh, building excitement for the main film.

Based on Indian mythology, the movie follows Kalki as he battles a corrupt regime in a dystopian future, offering a mix of action, adventure, and drama.

Director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas is generating a lot of waves ahead of its June release. The movie has a unique marketing, unlike any other Indian film has seen before. The makers are slowly and steadily peeling back layers of each element of this story and fans are all in for it. Now Prime Video has unveiled another treat for the fans, an animated prelude to the movie, Bujji and Bhairava dropping soon on the streamer.

The new teaser sees, Bhairava (Prabhas) working on his trusted AI car Bujji, while a group of kids surrounds him demanding to see the “surprise” he has in store for them. In return, Bujji shows a very brief clip of the animated prelude. The Kalki world is already expanding, and it’ll be a delight for young and old fans alike to get a taste of what’s to come before we get to the feature.

What’s ‘Bujji and Bhairava’ About?

While the plot details about the animated prelude are kept tightly under wraps, Bujji, a droid/vehicle and the trusted partner of Bhairava was unveiled in the presence of millions of fans in a mega event, last week. The vehicle is voiced by prominent South Indian actress Keerthy Suresh, and has a very quirky, witty, and sarcastic personality. A similar banter was seen in the new clip which will certainly intrigue fans around the world. The upcoming prelude would likely show us the many adventures of Bhairava and Bujji while also introducing us to the dystopian world of Kalki 2898 AD. How the two stories intertwine remains to be seen.

Kalki 2989 AD is among the most expensive Indian movies ever made. Fans who love their superheroes and science-fiction are very eager to see what Nag Ashwin has in store for them as his vision takes us from core Indian mythology to a dystopian wasteland. The VFX and high octane set piece heavy film is deeply rooted in the legend of Kalki, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu, who will save mankind in the gravest hour of Kali Yug aka the age of darkness.

The movie has an impressive lineup of stars including Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Kamal Haasan as Kali, along with Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and Saswata Chatterjee. Bujji and Bhairava will debut on Prime Video on May 31. Kalki 2898 AD will debut on June 27. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the feature with our guide here and check out the new sneak peek below: