The Big Picture A new teaser for Kalki 2898 AD introducing the character of Ashwatthama has been unveiled.

The footage reveals a de-aged Amitabh Bachchan in the role.

The film was originally scheduled to debut in multiple Indian languages on May 9 but appears to have been delayed.

As anticipation builds for the Indian dystopian science-fiction film Kalki 2898 AD, a new teaser introducing the character of Ashwatthama has been unveiled. Inspired by the immortal character from the epic Indian mythological tale the Mahabharata, Ashwatthama is played in the movie by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan — perhaps among the greatest movie stars India has ever produced. The one-minute teaser shows a masked Ashwatthama interacting with a curious young boy named Raia. But the money shot in the teaser is a quick glimpse of a digitally de-aged Bachchan.

Raia interrupts Ashwatthama while he’s meditating, and proceeds to pepper him with question after question about his past exploits. An impatient Ashwatthama stops him in his tracks and tells him that his “final battle” has begun. He says that he has been waiting his entire life for the emergence of an “avatar,” and can sense that the time has finally come. In Kalki 2898 AD, the star Prabhas — best known for his lead performance in the two Baahubali films directed by RRR filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli — plays an “avatar” of the Hindu god Vishnu.

Eastern mythologies such as the Mahabharata and the Ramayana have inspired numerous Western films and shows, such as The Matrix and Avatar: The Last Airbender. Incidentally, Prabhas played the Hindu god Ram in a big-budget (but ultimately unsuccessful) adaptation of the Ramayana last year. Titled Adipurush, the movie was a critical and commercial failure. Prabhas bounced back with Salaar — Part 1: Ceasefire, and will hope to build on that film’s success with the even more ambitious Kalki 2898 AD — reportedly the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of $75 million.

Who Is Amitabh Bachchan — One of the Greatest Indian Stars of All Time?

Bachchan emerged as the country’s biggest star in the 1970s when he appeared in a string of hits that cemented him as the “angry young man” archetype. These were counter-cultural mainstream movies that spoke about the politics of that era and captured the angst of the ordinary citizen. Among his landmark works are the crime film Deewaar and the “curry western” Sholay — often considered two of the best Hindi-language movies ever made. Bachchan's success was unparalleled, and he remained at the top of the Bollywood pyramid for years, before a slump in the 1990s. He re-emerged some years later, having transitioned to supporting roles. In recent years, Bachchan has delivered a string of acclaimed performances in films such as Pink, Piku, and Gulabo Sitabo. More recently, he played a similar Ashwatthama-esque character in Brahmastra: Part One — Shiva. But he’s probably best known to Western audiences for his supporting role in Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby.

Also starring Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, Kalki 2898 AD was promoted at last year’s San Diego Comic Con, where the film’s first teaser was unveiled by director Nag Ashwin. The film was originally scheduled to debut in multiple Indian languages on May 9 but appears to have been delayed. You can watch the teaser here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.