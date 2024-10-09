Among the box-office chartbusters, this year has been director Nag Ashwin’s ambitious Kalki 2898 AD. The movie deeply rooted in the Indian epic Mahabharat has won fans’ hearts around the globe with its epic action and thrilling performances. But the movie with a 79 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes promised more to its viewers as the story will continue in a sequel which is currently under works. In a recent chat with Deadline, producers of the film and sisters Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt offered an exciting update on the sequel.

Per the sisters, the much sought-after sequel is on the way, and that “around 35 to 40 percent of the shoot for the sequel have been completed.” They further divulged that production will pick up again in the second quarter of 2025 and will aim to finish by the end of the year. The producers also shared that they and hope to “continue expanding the Kalki Cinematic Universe with many more titles.”

The Prabhas-led film which also cast Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Hasan, and more, was dubbed the most expensive movie costing $72M from India. It grossed $140M at box offices globally making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024, by far. “The first part has done great in India, North America and UK, among others,” Swapna said. “The film has the potential to travel around the world and we want the first part to travel a lot more before releasing the second part.”

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Won't Take As Long to Shoot as The First Film

Image via Vyjayanthi Movies

After Bhairava (Prabhas) was reminded of his past in the final moments of Kalki 2898 AD, the sequel will continue his story as he turns protector for Sumati (Padukone) and her unborn baby. Speaking to Collider previously, Ashwin revealed that the second part won’t take as long as the first one to make, “it took us almost a year for almost every department to get a full hold of what this world was and how they needed to deal with it, whether it was fights, whether it was the VFX or whether it was production, whether we needed small props or we needed to turn around the set to look like something else.” Adding,

“We were able to do it really quickly because we had figured it out in that one year of production, so to speak. So I think now everyone's familiar with these worlds, and we already started shooting the other parts of the next film, so we already are familiar with that as well.”

No release date for the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD has been announced yet.