Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD has all the eyes on it – from its dystopian setting to its illustrious cast and expectations from director Nag Ashwin to deliver a sci-fi epic – the anticipation is running high. The film is due out this June and the marketing has finally kicked in. Fans have their first look at Bhairava (Prabhas) and his partner in crime Bujji, a futuristic car, in a new sneak peek.

The clip sees Bhairava entering the battlefield in his trusted vehicle, which is quite skeptical about his chances of winning. Their constant banter is pretty cool and will remind Marvel fans of the dynamic between Tony Stark and Jarvis, though here Bujji is constantly doubtful, quick-witted, and even a little sarcastic. At one point, Bhairava pleads with the car to “just be positive.”

The humor seems great as it also showcases Bhairava as a hero who is still in his learning phase. Furthermore, the dystopian wasteland and the action look slick as Bujji charges into the battle. In a previously released behind the featurette, Ashwin explained that Bujji’s body is controlled by a brain, just like that of a human body. While the car is described as a “superhero and Bhairava’s best friend.” It’ll be fascinating to see the dynamic between Bhairava and Bujji, who possess all the elements to be the breakout star of this story. However, the actor voicing the car has been tightly kept under wraps.

What Is ‘Kalki 2989’ AD About?

While the exact plot details are kept tightly under wraps, the movie is inspired by Indian mythology and is set in a post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. As per Hindu mythology, Kalki will be the 10th and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who’ll take an avatar to save mankind in the gravest hour of Kali Yug aka the age of darkness.

Previously speaking to Collider about the feature superstar Kamal Haasan teased, “If you hit the correct symbols, people will understand the storyline and which direction it's going. They have iconic characters in Mahabharata, and you just have to give a hint of it, and they’ll almost know what would be the next scene. So you can cut to the chase quickly.” How Ashwin, who not only directed but also co-wrote the screenplay with Sai Madhav Burra, interprets the legend in this dystopian drama remains to be seen.

Kalki 2898 AD will debut on June 27. Meanwhile, you can learn more about the feature with our guide here and check out the new sneak peek below: