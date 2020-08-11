All of Maya Rudolph’s Best ‘SNL’ Sketches as Kamala Harris, the Official Democratic VP Nominee

Finally, an announcement even more awaited than the Snyder Cut — it was revealed this Tuesday that Senator Kamala Harris would become former Vice President Joe Biden‘s running mate in this year’s Presidential election, making a whole lot of history as the first Black (and South Asian) woman to run for the country’s second-highest office on a major party’s ticket.

One of the least important yet still fun aspects of this announcement is the fact that in the world of comedy, it means more work for Maya Rudolph in the very-not-too-distant future. The Saturday Night Live alum, like so many former cast members, has made regular appearances during this most recent election cycle as Harris, even after Harris officially dropped out of the race.

Rudolph has made three appearances on SNL as Harris, which doesn’t feel like a lot, but all of them stand out for how fiercely she owned the screen. The first came during the Season 45 premiere, one of many “let’s get the whole cast plus a bunch of other people” roundtable sketches formatted as a DNC Town Hall meeting. “I’m Rizzoli and Isles,” she promises.

In a subsequent appearance, Rudolph-as-Harris declared herself to be America’s Cool Aunt and became quite thirsty for being made into a GIF:

And then, even after she’d dropped out of the race in December 2019, she still managed to make an appearance during the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode — reminding America just how good we could have had it (and, I guess now, how good we still might, eventually).

For the record, Harris is more than familiar with Rudolph’s impression of her, telling Seth Meyers during an October 2019 appearance on Late Night that she was “overwhelmed” by the idea that anyone would be imitating her on the show, adding that “I fully intend to make sure she has a good eight years of work on SNL.” Harris said that then while campaigning to run for President, not Vice President, but that doesn’t mean Rudolph should be making any firm Saturday night plans this fall — or potentially beyond that.

UPDATE: Rudolph tells Entertainment Weekly that she’s on board to return as Harris on Saturday Night Live, pandemic permitting: