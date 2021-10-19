If you like coming-of-age stories, HBO Max’s Kamikaze might be the show for you. The new series centers on 18-year-old Julie, played by Marie Reuther, who after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash, goes on a trip that takes her out of Denmark and around the world as she tries to rediscover herself. “There was a before when I thought about time as something that is taking me closer to where I’m heading,” Julie says in the promo.

The Danish series is based on the Norwegian novel Muleum by Erlend Loe. The series contains eight episodes and is written and adapted by screenwriter Johanne Algren, conceptualized by Annette K. Olesen, and directed by Kaspar Munk. The show stars Reuther, Charlotte Munck, Johan Rheborg, Mads Reuther, Aleksandr Kuznetsov , Carla Philip Røder, Vidhi Kastebo, Casper Kjær Jensen, and Anders Matthesen. Kamikaze is the first HBO Max original commissioned in Denmark.

Kamikaze was produced with support from the Danish Film Institute (Public Service Fund) and developed with the support of the Creative Europe MEDIA Programme of the European Union. The series premiered at Series Mania Festival in Lille, France where Reuther won the prize for Best Actress in the International Competition.

Kamikaze comes to HBO Max on November 14. Check out the trailer for Kamikaze below:

Here is the synopsis of Kamikaze:

The story follows the fierce and charming 18-year-old Julie (Marie Reuther) on a journey of rediscovery, after losing her parents and brother in a plane crash. Suddenly, she finds herself alone in a large mansion with expensive cars in the garage, and, in theory, everything that most people only dream of: youth, beauty and money – lots of money - but material possessions hold no value to Julie anymore and she is forced to search for a reason to go on. She embarks on a wild and turbulent trip that takes her from her native Denmark to the far corners of the world. The series is based on the novel Muleum by Erlend Loe.

