As we’re gearing up for an action-packed summer, join Collider to be one of the first to see director Ric Roman Waugh’s (Greenland) next thriller, Kandahar, in an early screening. Kandahar stars Gerard Butler in a tension-filled action flick that races against the clock, and Collider is partnering with Open Road Films to give audiences a chance to see all of the suspense before it hits theaters on May 26 for Memorial Day weekend, followed by a Q&A with Waugh. Read on for more details.

LA residents, the screening and Q&A will be held in Beverly Hills on Monday, May 22 at 7pm. If you're in the area or have means to get there, come join us to see all the action and intensity on the big screen, the way it's meant to be seen. Not only is this an advanced screening, but Waugh will be in attendance to hang out after the credits roll for an exclusive Q&A. Waugh is a producer, writer, and director best known for his collaborations with Butler in thrillers like Greenland and Angel Has Fallen. Following Kandahar, he's attached to direct the upcoming Sylvester Stallone sequel, Cliffhanger.

Getting to Kandahar

Kandahar is a journey home, set in Afghanistan (it was filmed entirely in Saudi Arabia) with nearly impossible stakes. When undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris (Butler), is assigned to destroy a facility that harbors the plans for Iran’s nuclear reactor, his entire mission is leaked and Harris finds himself and his translator, played by Navid Negahban, being hunted down. Their only chance of survival is an old CIA base across over 400 miles of hostile territory, with exactly 30 hours to reach Kandahar while being pursued. Through cities of civilians, across desert land, dodging helicopters, minefields, and elite enemy forces, Harris is determined to get them home. The film also stars Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Bahador Foladi and was written by Mitchell LaFortune and Waugh.

In addition to being a gripping action drama with characters whose journey resonates on a human scale, Kandahar makes history as the first film from the West, and the biggest-budgeted film ever, to shoot entirely in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The last film to shoot in some of the locations that Kandahar used was Lawrence of Arabia!

For more on the film, you can check out the trailer for Kandahar below.