'Kandahar' is among the first Hollywood productions to shoot entirely in Saudi Arabia.

Kandahar, the new Gerard Butler action vehicle, has debuted a couple of first-look images, which arrive along with the announcement that the film has wrapped a seven-week shoot in Saudi Arabia’s desert region of AlUla and Jeddah.

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, Kandahar marks the filmmaker’s third collaboration with Butler, following Angel Has Fallen and Greenland. The director-actor pair is expected to reunite for sequels to both films, titled Night Has Fallen and Greenland: Migration, respectively. Described as a military thriller, Kandahar is written by Mitchell LaFortune, based on his own experiences as a military intelligence officer during the Edward Snowden leaks.

Butler plays an undercover CIA operative in the film. Stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan, he must fight his way out alongside his Afghan translator, while being chased by elite operatives tasked with stopping them. David Negahban (Homeland) and Ali Fazal (Death on the Nile) co-star.

The first picture shows Butler’s character assisting another man (presumably his translator), as they limp across the desert during magic hour. They seem to have survived some sort of an ambush, as we can see a totaled car next to them, and billowing smoke all around. The second image teases a tense negotiation, with Butler’s character surrounded by enemies with guns, as he has a conversation with a man under a tent in the desert.

Kandahar is somewhat of a historic enterprise. It’s the first Hollywood production to shoot in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla region, and also has the backing of the Saudi Film Commission. Along with Rupert Wyatt’s Desert Warrior, starring Anthony Mackie, it’s among the first Hollywood films to shoot entirely in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as a part of the nation’s modernization strategy, through which it has already opened its doors to foreign films, and conducted its first-ever international film festival.

Image via Hopper Stone

RELATED: Gerard Butler Movies Ranked, From Smoldering Vampires to Smoldering Dragon Hunters

Butler has established himself as the poster child for franchise-minded mid-budget action films, and while his output might be rather hit or miss, you can’t accuse him of sticking to the formula. Because in addition to a new Has Fallen movie every couple of years—three more are coming—the star also dabbles in more esoteric action cinema such as Den of Thieves and the recent Copshop.

Waugh directed a couple of smaller-scale action films before leveling up. Before he joined the Has Fallen series, he directed Dwayne Johnson in one of the star’s final mid-budget films, the surprisingly solid Snitch. Waugh followed it up with the prison thriller Shot Caller, starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Produced by Thunder Road Films and Capstone, along with MBC, Kandahar is currently undated. You can check out the official synopsis here:

Kandahar sees Butler star as Tom Harris, an undercover CIA operative, stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. He must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding the elite special forces tasked with hunting them down.

‘KIMI’ Review: Zoë Kravitz Takes on Tech in Steven Soderbergh’s Fantastic Thriller Homage to ‘The Conversation’ and ‘Home Alone’ "KIMI, play 'Sabotage.'"

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email