Open Road has set Gerard Butler’s action movie Kandahar for Memorial Day weekend. The feature is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a script he co-wrote with Mitchell LaFortune. The movie reunites the actor and director duo who previously worked on features like Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

The movie follows Butler as an undercover CIA operative, Tom Harris, who is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. When his mission is exposed, he has to fight his way out evading elite enemy forces and foreign spies, to an extraction point. The feature was shot in the AlUla region of Saudi Arabia, a location perfect for setting the intense new thriller.

Also, what sets apart the feature from other movies in the genre is LaFortune’s own personal experiences as a military intelligence officer working during the chaos of the Snowden leaks. Given this personal experience, the film will offer a very unique perspective on the firestorm that occurred in the midst of Edward Snowden's intelligence leaks in 2013. Speaking of the feature Waugh previously said in an official statement,

“What made Mitch LaFortune’s visceral script so compelling and unique for me is its authenticity and how he humanizes not just our heroes, but all the characters portrayed in a region that’s been locked in a perpetual cycle of violence.”

Along with Butler the movie also casts Homeland and Legion star Navid Negahban, Vikings star Travis Fimmel and Bollywood stars Ali Fazal (Victoria and Abdul, Death on the Niel), and Elnaaz Norouzi (Netflix’s Sacred Games). Butler is currently riding high on the success of his latest action feature Plane, directed by Jean-François Richet. With the talents behind and in front of the camera and a sensitive yet action packed scrip makes the movie a truly unique entry in the action thriller genre.

Last year, Open Road Films acquired U.S. rights to the action thriller in a splashy eight-figure deal. Tom Ortenberg of Open Road Films said at the time, “Kandahar is an adrenaline ride made for the big screen. Gerry, Ric, the G-BASE team and Thunder Road have outdone themselves with this pulse-pounding actioner that our team is looking forward to bringing to audiences everywhere." The feature is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Brendon Boyea, Erica Lee, Butler, Alan Siegel, Christian Mercuri, Ali Jaafar, and Scott LaStaiti.

Kandahar will premiere in theatres on May 26, Memorial Day weekend. You can check out the synopsis below: