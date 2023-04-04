When you combine the words “action” and “Gerard Butler”, you’re bound to have an adrenaline-pumping hit on your hands. From his latest appearance in Jean-François Richet’s edge-of-your-seat thriller Plane to his time tackling terrorists in the Has Fallen franchise and duking it out with aliens in Greenland, Butler has had his fair share of skull-busting roles. Turning his attention to the action subgenre of undercover agent-centered stories, a new trailer has just been released that reveals Butler’s latest showdown with enemies abroad.

At the center of a mission that sees Butler’s undercover CIA agent Tom Harris tasked with destroying the enemy’s “whole nuclear program,” the opening moments of the trailer summarize the plot of the film. A calm desert landscape can be seen moments before a devastating explosion wipes out the target while a group of intelligence personnel cheer from the safety of their base. But, not everyone is celebrating as we discover that the agent and his interpreter’s covers have been blown, setting them on the journey of their lives for an extraction point in - you guessed it - Kandahar. Their deadly travels will see the men trekking across 400 miles of enemy territory with a hefty price placed on their heads and plenty of trigger-happy bounty hunters along the way. Just in time for Memorial Day, the feature will land in theaters on May 26.

Marking a reunion between Butler and filmmaker Ric Roman Waugh, the duo just can’t seem to stay away from one another with Kandahar serving as their third title team-up following Greenland and Angel Has Fallen. Both men are also set to continue the Has Fallen franchise with a fourth installment titled Night Has Fallen coming sometime in the future along with a Greenland sequel, Greenland: Migration.

Who’s in Kandahar?

Starring alongside Butler as his Afghan translator and fellow man on the run is Navid Negahban (24, Homeland) and Bahador Foladi (Tehran) as Farzad Asadi, who, from today’s trailer, appears to be the film’s primary antagonist with his sights set on the agent and his translator. Also starring in the high-octane flick will be Travis Fimmel (Vikings), Ali Fazal (Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile), Olivia-Mai Barrett (Penny on M.A.R.S.), and Nina Toussaint-White (Bodyguard). Butler’s G-BASE produces alongside companies Thunder Road Films, Capstone Group, and MBC Studios. Butler, Brendon Boyea, Basil Iwanyk, Christian Mercuri, Alan Siegel, and Scott LaStaiti also produce.

Catch the latest trailer for Kandahar below and prepare for the action to explode onto screens on May 26.