The Big Picture Kandi and the Gang cast members are thriving outside of filming, with Torin growing his event planning business and Patrick adding real estate broker to his portfolio.

Shawndreca celebrated three years with her company and is offering acting classes, while Melvin continues his journey as a top chef.

The show's renewal leaves fans with anticipation as they wait to see which familiar faces and potentially new additions will be a part of the season 2 cast.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss confirmed Kandi and the Gang will return for a second season, though now those plans seem to have stalled. The Grammy-award-winning producer announced the show's return via her YouTube series, Speak On It. The pick-up announcement came months after Kandi revealed during an Amazon Live that the show was canceled. Kandi said at the time: "Unfortunately, it is not returning. Bravo is not bringing it back, and I'm super sad about it."

Aside from its return, the reality TV star did not reveal any details surrounding storylines or production timelines. Season 1 followed the ups and downs of Kandi managing an inconsistent staff whose relationships threaten the professionalism of the restaurant. While fans wait for the show's return, here's an update on the cast ahead of season 2.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 15

'Kandi and the Gang' Staff and Cast are Thriving Outside of Filming

The Kandi and the Gang cast from season 1 focused on the staff working at Kandi and Todd Tucker's restaurant, Old Lady Gang (OLG). The cast included Torin Mitchell, Shawndreca Robinson, Dom'Unique Variety, Brandon Black, Patrick Dallas, Phillip Frempong, Brian Redmond, Melvin Jones, and Rashard Roles. Since the wrap of season 1 in 2022, the cast has seemingly gone on with living their lives and sharing those moments via social media. Many workplace environments discourage "in-house" dating, but one couple could not resist their shared connection and chemistry. The secretive couple of season 1 is still going strong, with Dom'Unique sharing a "Happy Birthday Baby!" post to her boyfriend and castmate and co-worker, Brandon Black via her Instagram in late August. Through their online posts, the couple seems happy while thriving individually in their careers. Dom'Unique is a professional dancer who has performed alongside Kandi on tour, while Brandon manages OLG.

Event planner and designer Torin has been working hard and growing his business. Torin recently appeared on a KTLA Morning News segment to discuss DIY Halloween table decor and centerpiece ideas. The event designer shared his experience with anxiety before the segment began via his Instagram post displaying transparency in how he overcame this to execute his TV segment. In addition, Torin had the opportunity to display his skill set by designing an event for Kandi during an episode on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

One of Kandi's relatives and employee, Patrick, has also been working hard. Patrick expanded his work portfolio by adding the title of real estate broker to the list. Despite getting engaged in the season 1 finale to former girlfriend Safari Foxe, the couple's split was announced via Instagram. Safari said, "We are absolutely not together. Should have trusted my intuition" in November 2022.

Kandi and Todd's Employees are Multifaceted

Another cast member, Shawndreca, recently celebrated the three-year mark with her company ShadesByDreca while beginning a new venture offering acting classes through her company KREATIVE ORKESTRA. Cast member and kitchen manager Melvin, who is also Kandi's cousin, has continued his journey as a top chef, posting videos online of his delicious dishes and spending time with his family, Kandi and Patrick. Unfortunately, not many updates have been available on fellow cast members Phillip, Brian, and Rashard or their potential return to the show.

With the renewal of Kandi and the Gang, fans can expect a mix of familiar faces and possibly new additions, creating an intriguing dynamic for this show. Without confirmation on when and where the show will return, it is rigorous to decipher who will be a part of the season 2 cast.

Season 1 of Kandi and the Gang can be streamed on Peacock.

