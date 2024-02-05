The Big Picture Kandi Burruss is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after 14 seasons and received mixed reactions, including from host Andy Cohen.

Kandi Burruss is leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The news broke while Burruss was being interviewed on the red carpet at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. It came as a shock to many fans of the franchise, including Bravo host Andy Cohen. Of her decision to exit the show, Burruss told Variety: “I decided I’m not coming back this year. It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long, but during that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things."

Burruss, at the time of her departure, was the longest-running housewife not only on the reality series, but on the network as a whole. So when she decided to part ways with the show (for now), Cohen was rightfully, a little upset. Burruss was speaking with Ricky Cornish from Pride about what Cohen thought of her decision. “Andy called me, and he was like, ‘What the F? I don’t know how I feel about this,’ [and] I was like, ‘Well, I don’t know how I feel about it either.'”

Burruss went on to say that Cohen did give her an open door to come back whenever she wanted. “[Andy] was like, ‘You know you can always come back. We’re always your Bravo family.’ And there are other things that I’m going to be doing with the Bravo family, so I’m okay. … I’m good with my decision.”

Cohen later praised Burruss on his SiriusXM radio show, Radio Andy, saying: "Unbelievable run. Incredible run. And you think about not only how much she went through on the show, but also what she brought to the show...She was always very true to herself. She wanted to be the best. She has been one of my favorite people to work with."

Whether that means we'll see her back sooner rather than later is still up in the air but it does make questions about the upcoming cast announcements for Season 16 more interesting.

In Kandi Burruss' Absence, What Will the 'RHOA' Season 16 Cast Look Like?

Recently, Kenya Moore spoke about how NeNe Leakes doesn't have a future with The Real Housewives of Atlanta in her opinion, because of Leakes' lawsuit against Bravo that she dropped. But Moore did say that casting announcements would be coming out soon for Season 16, which does make it seem like Moore is still part of the series.

With Burruss' spot open and fans being unaware of what is going on with the series, it is going to be interesting to see what happens with the cast shake-up as a whole as we move forward, especially since Burruss was the only cast member that did seem secure in her spot.