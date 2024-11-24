Kandi Burruss was once the queen of Kandi Koated Nights and is now the host of Generation Face-Off. The former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star will be joined by her mom, Mama Joyce, and her daughter, Riley Burruss, for a new Amazon Live series called Generation Face-Off. Whether it's advice, debates, or laughs, the show promises to be a refreshing and empowering platform for all generations.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are familiar with the three generational spitfires, and now, they'll be bringing their unique perspectives to the table. With shades of Red Table Talk, originally featuring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Jada's mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Generation Face-Off is bound to be an exciting new talk show that explores the generational differences that shape our world.

Kandi Burruss Is Giving the People What They Want

From cultural shifts to social issues and lifestyle choices, Generation Face-Off will feature three generations who will bring their unique perspectives to the table, offering viewers a blend of wisdom, humor, and honest conversation. Beyond The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss has continued to expand her professional ventures as a singer-songwriter, mogul, and reality star. This milestone as a talk show host proves that Kandi Burruss can do it all.

Generation Face-Off officially debuted on November 18 on Amazon Live. The giant platform allows consumers to shop during "shoppable livestreams and videos by top creators and influencers." Kandi Burruss joins the long list of media personalities who have brought their talents to the platform, including Paris Hilton, Kyle Richards, and Gia Giudice.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta A reality series focusing on the personal and professional lives of several women in Atlanta's high society. The show documents their interactions, from lavish parties and business ventures to intimate moments with family and friends. The cast members navigate complex relationships, intense rivalries, and significant life events, providing a mix of drama, entertainment, and insight into the pressures and privileges of their status. Each episode highlights the evolving dynamics within the group, showcasing the highs and lows of their interconnected lives. Release Date October 7, 2008 Cast NeNe Leakes , DeShawn Snow , Sheree Whitfield , Lisa Wu , Kim Zolciak , Kandi Burruss , Cynthia Bailey , Phaedra Parks , Kenya Moore , Porsha Williams , Claudia Jordan , Kim Fields , Shamari DeVoe , Eva Marcille Main Genre Reality Seasons 15 Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Generation Face-Off can be streamed on Amazon Live, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock in the U.S.

