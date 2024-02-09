The Big Picture Kandi Burruss's departure from Real Housewives of Atlanta shocked viewers and Andy Cohen, but many were expecting a housewife to leave due to the show's uncertain direction and previous season's poor performance.

Kandi's gracious exit leaves open opportunities for future projects or a possible comeback, unlike some other cast members who left on bad terms and may never return to their respective shows.

Although Kandi won't be returning to RHOA , she has other projects lined up with Bravo, showing that they are not ready to let her go and value her contributions to the network. Housewives should take note of Kandi's professional and drama-free departure.

While on the red carpet of the 2024 Grammy Awards, Kandi Burruss from The Real Housewives of Atlanta announced that she would not return for the show's 16th season. This shocked everybody because she was one of the few OGs left from Atlanta, and to see her run on the reality show come to an end was something no one could believe was coming. Not only were audiences shocked by the news, but Andy Cohen was also surprised. Even though this came as a shock, many of the viewers were expecting an imminent announcement from an Atlanta housewife to leave since the show's direction had not been decided, and with a terrible last season, the producers needed to figure out the changes they would need to make the show successful again.

Whenever a housewife decides to step away from the show on her terms, it creates a fine line between not knowing what the relationship may have been with the network and if there is a possibility for a comeback. Kandi has been saying she is leaving the show and expressing her gratitude for the network that was her home for many years and contributed to her current success. She is classy and grateful, which is what some of her old cast mates should have done since this leaves a door open for future projects or a comeback. With Bravo being in the hot seat about a Reality Reckoning thanks to Bethenny Frankel, it is essential to handle the Kandi departure carefully. Thanks to Kandi, she is showing Bethenny Frankel, Nene Leakes, and Leah McSweeney how to leave Bravo without creating a significant fallout that may make it difficult for them to be accepted back.

The Door is Still Open For Kandi Burruss to Continue Work on Bravo

Image via Bravo

Kandi Burruss has consistently shown what it's like to lead with class, know where success comes from, and always understand the assignment on RHOA. It will be interesting to see a key player leave the franchise, but the door is not fully closed for her. Andy Cohen said on his SiriusXM radio show: "She was always very true to herself. She wanted to be the best. She has been one of my favorite people to work with." That has a lot to say about Burruss' character and how she has stayed true to herself throughout her run on the show. It didn't matter if new castmates would come in or if drama surrounded her or her family - Kandi always had a good head on her shoulders and never let it get the best of her.

Related With Kandi Burruss Gone, Phaedra Parks Can Make Her ‘RHOA’ Return Phaedra Parks was fired from ’RHOA’ due to a lie she told about Kandi Burruss, and now with Burruss gone, there's room for Parks on the show.

Even though she will be missed on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi has consistently shown she is not ready to slow down working. She has had five spin-off shows surrounding her and her career, showing that Bravo may not be prepared to let her go. While returning to RHOA is not in her cards at the moment, she did state she has other projects with Bravo coming out soon, and one of those is the second season of her show Kandi & the Gang, but there is no word yet on when it will be released.

Housewives Can Take Notes on Kandi Burruss' Exit

Image from Bravo TV

Kandi is a prime example of how housewives should leave the show without creating big drama between her and the network. It is known that Bethenny Frankel and Nene Leakes, who were OGs from Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives of Atlanta, left the network on bad terms and may not even have the opportunity to return. With Frankel going against Bravo and recruiting RHONY Leah McSweeney to state her time on the show, they tarnished the brand and will probably never be asked to return to their respective shows. Had they left and not created any drama between them, viewers would have had the opportunity to see so many OGs of the housewives come back. Nene Leakes may have been one of the first to go against Bravo and Andy Cohen by filing a lawsuit against them. Still, it seems that time heals all wounds, and for now, a peace offering may be between Cohen and Leakes since he mentioned on BravoCon that he saw Leakes briefly, which was a nostalgic moment for him. Regarding departures from shows, housewives need to understand they may not even have a career without Bravo and should be thankful, just like Kandi.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock