Kandi Burruss announced that she was leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta after being a staple of the reality series for years. While many were concerned by what that means for the future of the series as well as who would replace her, Burruss has now clarified exactly what her departure means for the future. On a new episode of The Viall Files,Burruss revealed that she may return to the series at some point, and that her exit is to focus on other ventures.

"They didn’t pause me; I paused myself, to be clear. Andy [Cohen] was actually sad that I left,” she said to Viall. “He and I had our heart-to-heart before anybody else in the world knew. We had our own moment.” She went on to make it very clear that this was her decision. “It was my choice whether to go back. It wasn’t just they sent me a pickup letter and I have to go back, like, how it is most of the time,” she said. “The more months went by, the more I started thinking, ‘You know what? If I was ever to go after some of these things I really want to do, I need to do it now.’”

Many were speculating that Burruss left due to salary discrepancies and her disapproval with casting, which she denies. “I don’t know what anybody else’s check is. And I don’t go into asking what anybody else’s check is, and I don’t like for them to ask about mine. So, it wasn’t about the money,” Kandi stated. “It’s not that I don’t need it; who doesn’t need money? I just decided that right now, I wanted to take this moment to go after the other things I really wanted.”

Full Casting Details For Season 16 of 'RHOA' Haven't Been Announced

While this was her decision and she did clarify that it was just a "pause," that does mean that the show is still down a housewife. In fact, multiple spots still need to be filled. With Porsha Williams returning to the series, it will be interesting to see who ends up joining the cast and whether they will be new to the series as a whole.

Kenya Moore is rumored to be returning, with Sheree Whitfield returning as a friend, allegedly. But insiders say producers are looking to fill the void with younger socialites who are making moves in Atlanta. Filming is said to begin this Spring.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta can be streamed on Peacock.

