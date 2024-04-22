The Big Picture Kandi Burruss addresses divorce rumors, revealed by her daughter, but brushes them off as misinterpretations.

The couple clarifies that their passionate debates are mistaken for arguments but are resolved through communication.

Being on reality TV isn't easy but Burruss shuts down during fights while Tucker communicates openly to work through issues.

Kandi Burruss may no longer be a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but the hiatus hasn't stopped her from being a trending topic on the reality blog sphere. Burruss along with her husband, Todd Tucker, have been busy promoting the revitalized Broadway version of The Wiz, which they produced. But instead of red carpet hosts asking her about the musical, her marriage was at the forefront.

Burruss and Tucker spoke with US Weekly on the carpet and cleared up the rumors. “Riley actually sent it to me. She was like, ‘Why do people keep saying that y’all about to get divorced?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know,’” she said on the carpet. But she also went on to recognize why fans may have speculated about their divorce. "We're passionate when we go back and forth, Burruss said. "I think people kind of mistook that to say we were angry with each other. But we're [just] debating the topic. We're going back and forth about this. I've been like that my whole life. As soon as we have a back and forth, I can walk out the room and be like, 'Okay, now what are we doing next?' Whereas, I guess to somebody that's watching it, they are thinking that it is more than that."

Tucker also joined into the conversation, adding "They’re analyzing [it like], ‘Wow, he said this.’ Or his posture.’ You know how they do. But it was just good, fun conversation and people just took it wrong. I was like, ‘We are with each other every day.’ It’s not like, ‘I haven’t seen him together. His ring isn’t on or something.’”

Kandi and Todd Say Being Married on Reality TV Is Hard

Tucker went on to talk about how being on reality TV wasn't always the easiest. "It is tough. You’re always on stage and you can’t really kind of relax out in public. But for me, I think from doing reality TV early on with her, I really don’t pay it any more. We know what’s going on.” And even Burruss opened up further about how the two fight with each other.

"He’s a better communicator than I am. I’m one of those people where if I get in a mood, I kind of shut down,” Burruss said. “I don’t want to talk until I’ve completely calmed down because I’m afraid I’ll say something that I didn’t want to say and it comes off harsh. But he likes to communicate and get it all out. He really helps us get through it because we have to talk through it.”

