There have been 12 Friday the 13th films over the decades, and ten actors have shared the role of the slasher icon Jason Voorhees (including Ari Lehman as a child Jason). For my money, Ted White in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter is the scariest portrayal of the hockey mask-wearing slasher, but by far the most famous actor behind the mask is Kane Hodder. Hodder played Jason a whopping four times in a row, from Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood to Jason X. Hodder is an iconic figure in the horror community, making it hard to believe that his career almost never happened. Very early in his acting days, he was nearly killed in a fire stunt gone wrong.

Kane Hodder Suffered Third Degree Burns During a Fire Stunt

Kane Hodder has spoken about the accident which nearly claimed his life in interviews, and even in a documentary, the cleverly titled 2017 film To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story. Hodder also writes about the incident in a 2011 autobiography, Unmasked: The True Story of The World's Most Prolific, Cinematic Killer. If you've ever seen Hodder in interviews, then you have noticed the scars he has on his face and arms. Rather than being ashamed of the incident that caused them, the actor has never been shy about discussing the worst moment of his life.