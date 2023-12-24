The Big Picture Kane Parsons, an 18-year-old filmmaker, is making waves in the horror community with his YouTube videos and is now developing a feature-length adaptation of his series, The Backrooms.

Parsons' short film, The Oldest View - Beneath the Earth, uses familiar horror tricks in a simple yet effective way, creating an unsettling and terrifying experience for viewers.

The film follows a videographer as he explores a mysterious hole in a tree, leading to a staircase that seems to stretch into eternity. The short excels in analog horror and found footage, creating a relatable and horrifying journey into the unknown.

Horror is cinema's prevailing genre. It has been standing tall as the form's most consistently popular and inventive monolith, with successive generations always finding ways to scare the life out of us, only to come back wanting more. Early folks like the expressionistic F.W. Murnau and gothic Tod Browning passed the spooky torch down to mid-century matinee giants in the form of William Castle and Roger Corman, only for the genre to explode into the hands of many. 1960s Japan had masters like Kaneto Shindo, only for George A. Romero to dominate the scene in Pennsylvania a few years later. Then in the '70s, Tobe Hooper took us to the grainy and grimy Texan wild, the '80s reeked of atmosphere from John Carpenter. Wes Craven brought the slasher back with a meta touch and we saw the breakthrough of found footage from Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez. The 2000s belonged to the Splat Pack, A24 made themselves known in the 2010s, and today, Jordan Peele is digging his claws into the dark side of our everyday. But who's next? Who will carry the spooky torch on to the next generation? 18-year-old Kane Parsons, that's who.

Parsons has quickly and loudly made massive waves in the horror community in just a couple dozen YouTube videos. So much so that he's signed a deal with A24 and is developing a feature-length adaptation of his series, The Backrooms. As great as that project is, Parsons proves himself to be horror's youngest master in this year's 12-minute nightmare, The Oldest View - Beneath the Earth. In just 12 minutes, Parsons essentially does nothing at all to scare his viewers... and it works. This short uses all the oldest tricks in the book in the simplest way possible. We don't know what's going on, we don't know where we're headed, and we don't know what's just around the corner, ready to jump out at us. With Beneath the Earth's little touches of claustrophobia, flourishes of cosmic horror, and the graininess of analog horror, Kane Parsons proves that the next generation of horror is here.

What is Kane Parsons' Series 'The Oldest View' About?

Given that The Oldest View is, so far, a vague and sprawling narrative, there's no way to clearly and honestly report on what this series is about so far just yet. As of late December 2023, The Oldest View is made up of four videos, with only a few elements tying them together. There's a found footage aesthetic and narrative device that is used in large portions of the project, a mall-like setting, some sort of commentary on the relationship between nature and man-made structures, and occasional appearances of a giant masked figure. While the entirety of this series is worth checking out, nothing is more effective than its second chapter, Beneath the Earth.

What Happens in 'The Oldest View - Beneath the Earth'?

The film follows a videographer, Wyatt (Parsons), as he ventures a few miles out into the woods. The opening is filled with quiet, beautiful shots of Wyatt's surroundings, but something is clearly off. This becomes apparent when he arrives at a large tree, where he has recently discovered a hole at its base. At first glance, this revelation will just leave you thinking, "Okay, so what?" Wyatt knocks some rubble out of the way and clears his view down into the hole, only to discover that there is a deep staircase leading far underground. As far as we can tell, the staircase is sparsely lit, with dark little stretches covering the ground between the lights. From the surface, the stairs seem to stretch for an eternity. As Wyatt begins his venture down into the hole, this initial impression cements itself as reality, and what first seemed like a lengthy and bizarre structure now feels like there's something much greater going on.

Wyatt's venture goes from that familiar feeling of running across something strange in the woods to an almost Lovecraftian brainbender. How far does this staircase go? Why would someone put this in such a remote location? Who built this? What built this? And most of all, where do these stairs lead to? Well, they do lead somewhere. Where that is, you'll have to see for yourself. All I will say is that somehow, Parsons made it scary to spend several minutes walking down a flight of stairs. It's worth the journey. The short excels in the familiarity and relatability of the analog horror and found footage subgenres. Beneath the Earth is a grainy look through one person's point of view as they take a hellish journey into the unknown. We all have smartphones, so we've all taken videos that look like this film, and at one point or another, have stepped into a location that just feels... off, yet we still look further. In that, it's a short film that we can both relate to and also never fathom the horrors of.

'The Oldest View - Beneath the Earth' Is One of the Best Horror Releases of the Year

While 2023 hasn't been horror's greatest year, there have still been a few standout releases. The Outwaters similarly took found footage to a remote location, where we would also have our minds shattered by unimaginable terrors. Talk to Me saw other successful YouTubers, like Parsons, get picked up by A24 to create a spooky supernatural picture. That said, the most unsettling and innovative horror movie of the year has to be Skinamarink, Kyle Edward Ball's (also a YouTuber) minimalist, experimental, analog horror masterpiece. Emphasis on the word movie, when it comes to Skinamarink, because Beneath the Earth just might have it beat as the scariest horror release of 2023.

By hardly doing anything, Parsons creates the most unbearable sense of dread that you will feel watching anything all year. Both Ball and Parsons excel at crafting a picture that you just want to shut off, and I mean that in the best way possible. Their films are so unsettling that you want to crawl out of your skin, yet you can't look away. Ball's feature clocks in at an hour and 40 minutes long. Beneath the Earth, on the other hand, is only 12 minutes and eight seconds long, and in that time alone, it just might ruin your night. It's not that this is all a competition, though. Horror, filmmaking, and art in general, should not be summed up by who did what best. The Outwaters, Talk to Me, Skinamarink, and Beneath the Earth are all just as valuable as the next, whether you're looking at the ways that they challenge and innovate their form, or in the way that they make us shriek.

Beneath the Earth is not "better," per se, than Skinamarink or any of the other aforementioned films. But is is a shot of adrenaline in the arm of cinema's prevailing genre from a filmmaker that just graduated into adulthood. Parsons is 18 years old! He's just a kid, and he's already this good at making movies! For horror fans, that's (hopefully) a promise that we have many decades ahead of watching, analyzing, theorizing, and celebrating his current and future works. Parsons is one to keep an eye on, and The Oldest View - Beneath the Earth is the greatest proof of that.

The Oldest View - Beneath the Earth is available to watch for free on YouTube.

