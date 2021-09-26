In its global fan event TUDUM, Netflix debuted the first sneak peek into jeen-yuhs, which is being advertised by the streamer as a landmark documentary. Tackling one of the biggest and most controversial artists of modern times, the documentary will chronicle the life, career and probably some of the explosive statements of world-famous rapper Kanye West.

The two-minute clip of jeen-yuhs has Kanye and his friend Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def) rapping for almost its full length. The 19-year-old footage shows a much younger Kanye, and he and his buddies are giving a preview of “Two Words”, a song from West’s debut studio album The College Dropout.

jeen-yuhs is directed by Coodie Simmons and Chick Ozah. The duo has been with the rapper from the start, and they directed one of the three versions of Kanye’s hit single's “Jesus Walks” music video. They also directed music videos from artists like Pitbull, Erykah Badu, and A Kid From Coney Island, a feature documentary about former NBA star Stephon Marbury.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘The Sandman’: Netflix Reveals First Footage From the Long-Awaited Adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Magnum Opus

The Kanye documentary will be the newest title in Netflix’s roster of documentaries that chronicles the lives and creative processes from the world’s biggest recording artists. In 2017, they released Gaga: Five Foot Two, which followed the work and personal life of Lady Gaga during the creation and recording of her album Joanne. In early 2020, Miss Americana documented several years of Taylor Swift’s career, from her debut in the country scene to her decision to switch to pop music and beyond.

Netflix will debut jeen-yuhs in 2022. You can watch the sneak peek below:

Here’s the official synopsis for jeen-yuhs:

All lights are on Kanye West in this exclusive clip from jeen-yuhs, a landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah. Filmed over two decades, jeen-yuhs is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.

KEEP READING: ‘Tiger King’ Season 2 Release Date Announced

Share Share Tweet Email

Is 'Fargo' Based on a True Story? A quirky film that promises to be based on a true story. But is it?

Read Next