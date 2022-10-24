MRC has pulled a completed documentary about rapper Kanye "Ye" West after his recent string of antisemitic comments. The producer released an open letter earlier today condemning the artist's rhetoric and calling out other organizations for a lack of a response. In addition, West was also recently dropped as a client by CAA.

"This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu, and Scott Tenley wrote in the letter. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.” West has made headlines lately for a slew of insensitive remarks regarding the Jewish community starting in a now-deleted Tweet and continuing with controversial appearances on Tucker Carlson Tonight - which included more leaked statements courtesy of Vice that were never aired - and later on Drink Champs and NewsNation’s Cuomo.

The letter tears into the lies of antisemitism and particularly how West has mainstreamed those beliefs. Regarding the artist, MRC's statement reads:

Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain. This song was performed acapella in the time of the Pharaohs, Babylon, and Rome, went accoustic with The Spanish Inquisition, and Russia's Pale of Settlement, and Hitler took the song electric. Kanye has now helped mainstream those beliefs.

Furthermore, the letter outlines how such lies are used to "punch up" at victims despite being a small population compared to those harassing them in the first place. It also calls on other businesses to leave the artist behind, adding, "The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or antisemitism in general is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense."

West's rhetoric saw his accounts restricted on both Instagram and Twitter, but the effect was felt beyond the social media sphere. Over the weekend, a group of antisemitic protesters gathered on the 405 Freeway to show support for the rapper. Carrying banners expressing approval of his statements about the Jewish population, it was a painful look at the real consequences antisemitic rhetoric can have.

MRC is only the latest in a line of companies to drop West and projects relating to him. Fashion brand Balenciaga and UTA both cut ties with the artist with the latter's CEO Jeremy Zimmer calling for a boycott in a letter to staff on Friday. Other executives, like Ari Emanuel of Endeavor and Bob Gersh of The Gersh Agency, have all condemned West's rhetoric as well. More companies are expected to follow in their wake.

