Back in September, Netflix unveiled the first look into the Kanye West documentary they are set to premiere in February. Previously labeled as a “landmark documentary," we can now see what the streaming giant meant, since the scale of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy has been revealed by Netflix and Iconic Events Releasing today. The project is set to chronicle 20 years in the life and career of the world-famous rapper.

As the name makes it clear, jeen-yuhs will be a three-part event, which puts its relevance in a whole new light. For a documentary set to span two decades, three separate films seem to be a good fit, since West’s contribution to music and culture and his controversial persona are a little too complex for a limited runtime.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will also get a special premiere: Iconic Events Releasing decided to debut the first part of the documentary at the virtual Sundance Film Festival, which happens later this month. After that, the first installment (dubbed "Act I") of the documentary will also get a premiere in theaters nationwide on February 10th. Then, Netflix will release jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy across three weeks starting on February 16th.

When speaking about the decision to give the Kanye documentary an event and theatrical release, Steve Bunnell, CEO of Iconic Events Releasing stated that the story deserves as much attention as possible and is better experienced in a movie theater:

“For any fan or student of music today, this documentary is a must-see event and should be experienced in a movie theater with state-of-the-art sound systems. Through his work as a performer, producer, and entrepreneur, few artists or businessmen have had a greater impact on worldwide popular culture than Kanye West over the last twenty years. His musical brilliance is unmistakable and undeniable – he has become a magnet for so much that bears his influence. 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' is a film that offers rare and compelling insight into his world, and we’re tremendously excited to be partnering with TIME Studios to be offering this special opportunity for audiences across the country to see this event.”

The three parts of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy are directed by filmmakers Coodie Simmons and Chick Ozah, who have followed Kanye’s career and musical impact throughout the years and directed a music video for the artist’s hit single, “Jesus Walks." They also directed music videos for artists like Pitbull, Erykah Badu, as well as, A Kid From Coney Island, a feature documentary about former NBA star Stephon Marbury.

Act I of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premieres at Sundance Film Festival on special screenings between January 23-26. You can find more information at the Sundance official website. After that, Act I of jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premieres in theaters nationwide on February 10. Last but not least, Netflix premieres the three acts of the documentary across three weeks, starting on February 16.

Check out the official synopsis here:

A landmark documentary event presented in three acts, directed by Coodie & Chike, from TIME Studios and Creative Control, 'jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy' is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist. The film powerfully weaves together decades of never-before-seen footage of the legendary artist to delve into the challenges and triumphs of West’s career in music and fashion.

