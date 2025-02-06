Ye (previously Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori's nude debacle on the Grammys 2025 red carpet has been the talk of the town. Now, the rapper is singing praises for Bianca’s nude display and also providing insight into why they resorted to the NSFW stunt in the first place.

According to Music News, on February 4, 2025, while heading to a recording studio in L.A., Ye asked a photographer to ask him how he felt about beating the Grammys. The “Stronger” rapper further exclaimed, “We beat the Grammys.” Bianca laughed as her husband made the statement — which was possibly a reference to a series of Instagram stories Ye had posted after the pair walked the red carpet. The father of four had posted a series of screenshots of Google search analytics, which showed Bianca and the Grammys going neck and neck in terms of trend numbers. Ye then posted a story exclaiming, “WE BEAT THE GRAMMIES,” followed by another story with the following statement:

“FOR CLARITY FEBRUARY 4TH 2025 MY WIFE IS THE MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”

Naturally, this triggered a sea of online backlash when photographer Chiara Glionna stated in a now-deleted post that the alleged “display of power and control” was “deeply unsettling.” While netizens believed that Ye and Bianca would be hit with legal action for the latter’s stunt of wearing a completely sheer minidress without undergarments, the Los Angeles Police Department sources told TMZ on February 3, 2025, that the duo won’t face charges for the nude display.

Bianca Censori's Nude Display Cost Ye $20 Million