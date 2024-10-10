Adding to the most abrupt cancellations is Netflix’s Jeff Goldblum-led KAOS. It’s not new practice for the streamer though the cancelation news came in about a month after the series was released in late August. Created by Charlie Covell whose credits include likes of The End of the F*ing World. The series provided a darkly comedic yet refreshing re-imagining of Greek mythology. While no reason for the cancellation has been given, for the streamer it’s usually something to do with viewership numbers. Nonetheless, Covell has finally responded to the show getting axed.

Take to production company Sister’s Instagram, Covell revealed they are “gutted not to be making more Kaos but I don’t want this news to overshadow what we did make.” The creator further hoped that “people still continue to discover and enjoy the show.” They further commended the cast and crew calling it a “privilege” to work with them.

The celebrated creator also addressed the fans, “I reckon there are some potential fans out there who might need more time to find it, so please keep talking about Kaos if you enjoyed it,” wrote Covell. Adding, “I’ve been shown subreddits that have made my heart positively sing: the tiny details and Easter eggs you noticed made my day many times over.”

Charlie Covell Had a Three Season Arc in Mind for KAOS

Image via Netflix

The series follows the all-powerful yet insecure Greek god Zeus, who is worried about a prophecy coming true about the end of his rule. Prometheus, who is shackled to a cliffside for interfering with Zeus’ autocratic rule, then activates his plan to overthrow Zeus by using the prophecy and a bunch of destined humans. Covell previously revealed they had plans for the second season.

“There’s definitely more. I also didn’t want to do an ending that was a total cliffhanger. I hope that it feels satisfying as a season one in its own right, and there’s always hope for the more. Because I really would love to do more and work with those actors and that team. It was a bit of a dream come true.”

The series’ cast also includes David Thewlis as Hades, Janet McTeer as Hera, Cliff Curtis as Poseidon, Nabhaan Rizwan as Dionysus, Killian Scott as Orpheus, Misia Butler as Caneus, Leila Farzad as Ari, Rakie Ayola as Persephone, and Stanley Townsend as Minos. Additionally, Billie Piper and Eddie Izzard appear in cameo roles.

Stay tuned to Collider for more, and to watch the sole season of KAOS, head to Netflix now.